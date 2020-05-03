Global Blood Bank Refrigerators Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
The global Blood Bank Refrigerators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blood Bank Refrigerators market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The blood bank refrigerators are widely used in blood bank centers, hospitals and other field. The consumption proportion of Blood Bank Centers is about 51% in 2016.
This report studies the global market size of Blood Bank Refrigerators in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Blood Bank Refrigerators in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Blood Bank Refrigerators market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Blood Bank Refrigerators market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
A blood bank refrigerator stores biomedical supplies like blood products at controlled temperatures. For safety, the system includes monitoring equipment to regularly check and report temperatures. It may also have security measures like locking doors to protect the integrity of the contents. Blood banks and facilities that work with blood products may need to use specialized refrigeration units to remain compliant with the law and maintain high storage standards for patient safety.
The classification of blood bank refrigerators includes common indoor blood bank refrigerators and transport blood bank refrigerators, and the consumption proportion of common indoor blood bank refrigerators in 2016 is about 84%.The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Helmer Scientific
Haier Bio-Medical
Panasonic Healthcare
Thermo Fisher
Dometic
Follett
Glen Dimplex
Kirsch
LABCOLD
Lorne Laboratories
REMI GROUP
Telstar Group
Market size by Product
Common Indoor Blood Bank Refrigerators
Transport Blood Bank Refrigerators
Market size by End User
Blood Bank Centers
Hospitals
Other
