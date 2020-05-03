Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automated Liquid Handling Technologies.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Analytik Jena

Aurora Biomed

Gilson

Tecan Trading

Hamilton Company

Beckman Coulter

Eppendorf

Agilent Technologies

Labnet International

Labcyte

BioTek Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Liquid Handling Workstations

Reagents & Consumables

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

Table of Contents

1 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automated Liquid Handling Technologies

1.2 Classification of Automated Liquid Handling Technologies by Types

1.2.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Automated Liquid Handling Workstations

1.2.4 Reagents & Consumables

1.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

1.3.3 Cancer & Genomic Research

1.3.4 Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Automated Liquid Handling Technologies (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Analytik Jena

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Analytik Jena Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Aurora Biomed

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aurora Biomed Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Gilson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Gilson Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tecan Trading

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tecan Trading Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hamilton Company

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hamilton Company Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Beckman Coulter

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Beckman Coulter Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Eppendorf

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Eppendorf Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Agilent Technologies

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Agilent Technologies Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Labnet International

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Labnet International Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Labcyte

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Labcyte Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 BioTek Instruments

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 BioTek Instruments Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Liquid Handling Technologies by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Automated Liquid Handling Workstations Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Reagents & Consumables Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Cancer & Genomic Research Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

