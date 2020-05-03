Fundraising Software Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2026

Fundraising Software Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Fundraising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fundraising Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Fundraising Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

NeonCRM

Blackbaud

Salsa CRM

MemberClicks

GrowthZone

DonorView

Giveffect

GiveGab

Intuit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fundraising Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fundraising Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fundraising Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Continued…

