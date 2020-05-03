Europe Driving Footwear Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth during 2019-2026 with the worldwide Top Key Vendors

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Europe Driving Footwear Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include PUMA SE, adidas AG, Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, FOX, SCOTT Sports SA., GIANNI FALCO S.R.L., SPARCO S.P.A., Piloti Inc., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Inc., ZARA, RUOSH, C&J Clark International, Hush Puppies, Steve Madden, LVMH and among others.

Global Europe Driving Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

By Material Type (Leather, Natural Fibers and Others),

Product Type (Shoes, Boots, Others),

Vehicle Type (Four Wheeler, Two Wheeler),

Sole Type (Rubber Sole, Anti-Slip Flexible Sole, PVC Sole and Others),

Price Range (Mid-Range, Premium, Economic),

End-User (Men, Women),

Distribution Channel (Offline, Online),

Countries (U.K., France, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium and Rest of Europe)

Unique structure of the report

Driving footwear can be defined as a type of shoes which are being constructed using rubber at the back of them. Generally these are a type of moccasin which has the rubber grip on the sole which enables more traction as well as more flexibility. These shoes are generally designed to keep the movement smooth and easy within the pedals of the car.

These footwears are also generally referred as drivers or driving loafers. These foot wear are generally slip on in structure i.e. they do not have laces and are easy to wear. Driving footwear can be used with or without socks which gives the same level of comfort and flexibility. Generally there are two version of driving shoes i.e. smooth supple leather and velvet looking suede.

Generally these shoes are being made up of leather, suede, nubuck, and exotic skins. These are available in large number of colors and Driving shoes basically are not for walking purpose i.e. they are basically invented for the use from car to carpet. Europe driving footwear market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2019, the company has launched “PLATFORM A” a sports accelerator program at station f in Paris. It is the world’s largest startup campus. The company has invested nearly 1 million euros in this program. This will help the company to boost the global sales and the digital presence of the company.

In January 2019, Adidas has planned to produce the shoes using recycled plastic waste. In year 2018, the company has produced more than 5 million units from the plastic waste and is now focused towards doubling the figure in the coming year 2019. This will help the company to focus more on sustainable development, reduce the cost of the units and the raw material.

In February 2018, PUMA SE has decided to distribute the dividend to the shareholder on the rate of 12.50 Euros per share for the year 2017. Dividend distribution helps the company to attract more shareholders and more investment in coming future. This helps the company to retain a strong and loyal share holder which could help the company in the future for the long term growth.

