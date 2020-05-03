Engineered Stone Market Demand, Size and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025 | CAGR-8.4%

Global Engineered Stone market size will increase to 24800 Million US$ by 2025, from 13000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Engineered Stone Market . The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02181097836/global-engineered-stone-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN ENGINEERED STONE MARKET REPORT:

DuPont, Staron(SAMSUNG), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, PengXiang Industry, ChuanQi, New SunShine Stone, Leigei Stone, GuangTaiXiang, Relang Industrial, Ordan, Bitto, Meyate Group, Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Baoliya, and Other.

Engineered Stone Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Artificial Marble

Artificial Quartz

Other

Engineered Stone Market segment by Application, split into:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Bathroom

Others

The global Engineered Stone industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, Europe, North America, such as DuPont, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, Vicostone and Zhongxun.

The global consumption of Engineered Stone increases from 226074 K Sq.m in 2013 to 359537 K Sq.m in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 12.30%. In 2017, the global Engineered Stone consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 35.37% of global consumption of Engineered Stone.

Engineered Stone downstream is wide and recently Engineered Stone has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom and others. Globally, the Engineered Stone market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bathroom. Bathroom accounts for nearly 35.42% of total downstream consumption of Engineered Stone in global.

Engineered Stone can be mainly divided into Artificial Marble and Artificial Quartz which Artificial Marble captures about 88.91% of Engineered Stone market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Engineered Stone.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Engineered Stone consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Engineered Stone is estimated to be 788768 K Sq.m. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Engineered Stone Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail a Up-to 30% discount on this report)

Inquire For Discount at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02181097836/global-engineered-stone-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

There Are 13 Chapters To Thoroughly Display The Engineered Stone Market:

Chapter 1: Global Engineered Stone Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Global Engineered Stone Market Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Engineered Stone.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Engineered Stone.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Engineered Stone by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Engineered Stone Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Engineered Stone Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Global Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Engineered Stone.

Chapter 9: Engineered Stone Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2025).

Chapter 10: Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2025).

Chapter 11: Global Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Influence of the Engineered Stone market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Engineered Stone market.

–Engineered Stone market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Engineered Stone market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Engineered Stone market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Engineered Stone market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Engineered Stone market.

Browse Full Report Description : https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02181097836/global-engineered-stone-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports store of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Mr.Irfan Tamboli (Sales Head) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald