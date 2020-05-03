District Cooling Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast by 2025 Leading Key Player’s Pal Group, DC Pro Engineering, Qatar District Cooling Company, Danfoss District Energy A/S, and VEOLIA

Global District Cooling Market research report plays a very vital role. This report lends a hand to recognize how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Besides, market share analysis as well as key trend analysis is the key accomplishing factors in this Global District Cooling Market report.

district cooling system Inudstry (DCS) distributes thermal energy in the form of chilled water or other media from a central source to multiple buildings through a network of underground pipes for use in space and process cooling. The cooling or heat rejection is usually provided from a central cooling plant, thus eliminating the need for separate systems in individual buildings.

Global District Cooling Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of hot climatic conditions in Middle East region, growing infrastructure investments.

Major Players: Global District Cooling Market

— Pal Group

— DC Pro Engineering

— Qatar District Cooling Company

— Danfoss District Energy A/S,

— VEOLIA

Market Segmentation: Global District Cooling Market

By Production Technique (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, Free Cooling),

Usage (Storage, Production, Distribution),

Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

In 2017, the global district cooling market is dominated by Tabreed, followed by Empower, Emicool, Veolia, SNS-Lavalin, Fortum, Keppel Corporation Limited, Ramboll Group A/S, SHINRYO CORPORATION, Siemens AG and others

The Electric Chillers segment is dominating the global district cooling market.

Electric Chillers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Drivers: Global District Cooling Market

HOT CLIMATIC CONDITIONS IN MIDDLE EAST REGION

Hot temperature and climatic condition in Middle East is driving the demand for district cooling system across the Middle East. Countries in Middle East region such as Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia and others have very high temperature ranging between 45 C to 50 C. With temperatures in the Gulf regions exceeding in summer, cooling is the main issue in the region. Rapid economic and industrial development in the Middle East has created the demand for advanced cooling system. The high temperature in Middle East during mid-summer has increased the demand for cooling systems. As a result, the region has to cover each and every individual building, infrastructure with respect to the capacity of power generation and sustainability. There is high potential for the effective utilization of district cooling systems in the Middle East. The heat coupled with glass exteriors of hotel, airports and offices etc. results in very high indoor temperatures. Thus, the need of district cooling rises in summers.

GROWING INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

District cooling as infrastructures enable the larger-scale uptake of surplus heat and energy sources. Combined heat and power (CHP) represent another major source for district cooling schemes. So, the district cooling networks are the long term investment that benefits the local community and society as a whole. It is also a. alternative for investment. Also, the district cooling systems are environmental friendly and sustainable in nature.

Points to focus in the report

— The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

— To gain detailed overview of parent market

— Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided.

— The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

— Analyze and forecast Global District Cooling Market on the basis of type, function and application.

