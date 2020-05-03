Display Controller Market : Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects With Forecast

The key players operational in the Display Controller market includes LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intersil Corporation (U.S.), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan) and Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)among others.

A display controller is the major component of any electronics device producing a video signal. The display controller is a part of integrated circuits (ICs) that generates a TV signal in a video display system. Video controller chip is always integrated in the main computer system. In order to fulfill various requirement display controllers are operated independently to manipulate video RAM contents. The use of display controller in consumer electronics applications has been growing steadily over the last ten years. In addition technological progressions in every sector, such as consumer electronics, entertainment, healthcare and automotive sectors as an opportunity factor for the global Display Controller market growth. The Display Controller market is predicted to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Display Controller market has been segmented on the basis of display type, video interfaces, end use industry and geography. On the basis of display type, global Display Controller market has been fragmented into Liquid Cristal Display (LCD) Controller, touchscreen controller, multi-display controller, smart display controller, and graphics display controller among others. LEDs manufacturers are now focusing on various display controller system to meet the needs of different end user markets such as consumer electronics, medical and defense and aerospace among others. Extensive utilization of LEDs across various application segments, especially in medical and security sector for providing cleaner, safer, faster and longer-lasting equipment, is predicted to boost the Display Controller market growth in the coming years.

Increasing demand of mobile computation devices with advanced display and controller technologies among others owing to the increasing trend of digitalization is the major factor anticipated to increase the demand of global Display Controller market at an exponential rate during the prediction period. In addition, global Display Controller market is classified on the basis of video interfaces into video shifter, video interface controller and video co-processor among others. In addition, various interactive display manufactures are now focusing on increasing their production due to growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector for enhanced customer experience. This in turn is anticipated to increase the demand of Display Controller Market in coming years.

On the basis of end use industry global Display Controller market has been fragmented into consumer electronics, medical industry, automation and automobiles among others. However, recent trend shows that there has been increase in usage of displays in advertisement, events and trade shows which in turn is expected to increase the demand of it during the forecast period. This factor in turn serves as an opportunity for the market. The integration of display controllers into interactive display devices has expanded their assistances and uses in different end use industry such as healthcare, retail, education, automobiles and travel, providing user-friendly and simple approaches to increase sales and improve customer engagement. On the flip side, lack of skilled workforce to develop software for display controllers are anticipated to affect the demand of the global Display Controller market during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025.

Geographically, global Display Controller market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle- East and Africa (MEA), Latin America. In 2015, North America held the major market share in the global Display Controller market across various regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second largest market for Display Controller market currently, followed by Europe. The diversify applications of display controllers in the U.S. for industrial control, mobile communication and appliance is expected to contribute towards the growth of market during the forecast period.

