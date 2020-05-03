Digital Farming Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Description
This report focuses on the global Digital Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
The agricultural community has spent several years synthesizing an operational description for digital farming. In several cases, there have also been solutions put forth all claiming to be digital farming, but now, more than ever, there is as much ambiguity about digital farming as there was when the community labeled and named it. Agriculture is one of the most complex systems that can be analyzed, and most of what has been proposed are solutions like weather, imagery, and NDVI, including many proprietary point solutions. These are pieces of the solution, and they are parts of the operational concept.
The key players covered in this study
BASF
Dow
Bayer
Monsanto
DuPont
Syngenta
KWS AG
Delta & Pine Land
Simplot
Barenbrug Group
Sunkist Growers, Incorporated
Cargill
Yara International
Netafim
Seminis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Farming Equipment
Management Software
Other Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Greenhouse
Farm
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Farming are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Continued…
