Coconut Milk Market Forecast and Growth 2019–2027|Danone S.A., Goya Foods Inc., Gracekennedy Limited, Mccormick & Company Inc,.

Leading Vendors :

Danone S.A., Goya Foods, Inc., Gracekennedy Limited, Mccormick & Company, Inc,. Nestle S.A., Pacific Foods Of Oregon, Llc, Sambu Group, THAI Agri Food Plc, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, Celebes Coconut Corporation

The demand for the plant-based food products is increasing with the rise in health awareness. The coconut milk is dairy free alternative which is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium. It also provides benefits such as bone strengthening, cardiovascular health benefits, immune strength, weight loss, and offers allergen free properties. Thus, leaders in the coconut milk products market are also focusing more on inventing new products with added nutritive value.

Coconut milk is largely used in several food applications owing to its plant-based nature and health benefits associated with its consumption. Every part of the coconut, such as water, milk, sugar, flesh, and oil can be used in several ways. It is used in the cosmetic industry to produce natural skin care products. It is used in moisturizing lotion and face creams owing to its superior moisturizing properties. Coconut milk is also used in shampoo and conditioners, which promotes hair growth, makes it less greasy, and adds volume to hair. Currently, leading beauty brands are using coconut milk in a wide range of products from moisturizers to make-up products.

GLOBAL COCONUT MILK PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type

Coconut Cream

Coconut Milk Powder

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverage Processing

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Functional Food & Dietary Supplements

Food Services

Household

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global Coconut Milk Products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global Coconut Milk Products industry?

What is the breakup of the global Coconut Milk Products market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the global Coconut Milk Products market on the basis of flavour?

What is the breakup of the global Coconut Milk Products market on the basis of distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Coconut Milk Products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Coconut Milk Products market?

What is the structure of the global Coconut Milk Products market and who are the key players?

