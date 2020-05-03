Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment Market 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Central Precocious Puberty (Cpp) Treatment Market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing female population across the world. This Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

List of the Leading Companies that are Operating in the Global Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment Market are: The major market players in the central precocious puberty (CPP) treatment market are Ipsen Pharma, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm Group, AbbVie Inc, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Abbott, DAEWOONG CO. LTD, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, GP Pharm among others.

In July 2019, AbbVie Inc is developing leuprolide acetate, currently ongoing in phase lll clinical trial for the treatment of patients with central precocious puberty (CPP). If approved this drug will provide the potential treatment for patients suffering from central precocious puberty (CPP).

In June 2017, Arbor Pharmaceuticals and Debiopharm Group received the U.S FDA approval for Triptodur (Triptorelin) for the treatment of pediatric patients 2 years and older with central precocious puberty (CPP). The approval will provide a new treatment option for children suffering from disruptive effects of central precocious puberty (CPP).

Central Precocious puberty is a heterogeneous group of precocious puberty, which is defined as the beginning of the sexual maturity earlier than it should be expected. This early onset of development of sexual maturation results from a premature activation of the hypothalamic pituitary gonadal (HPG) axis.

According to National Organization for Rare Disorder (NORD), it estimates that Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) has an incidence of 1 in 5-10,000 children, with a ratio of 20:1 in female and male. Around 80-90% girls with true precocious puberty have idiopathic central precocious puberty (CPP) whereas over 50% of boys have true precocious puberty.

Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, mechanism of action, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

On the basis of treatment, the Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented as medication and dietary supplements, nutritional diet

On the basis of mechanism of action, the Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented as antimicrobial agents, antiprotozoal agents, antipyretics, analgesics and others

On the basis of route of administration, the Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented into oral, intravenous and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented as direct, online pharmacy, retailers and others

On the basis of end-users, the Central Precocious Puberty (CPP) Treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

