Bunker Fuel Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

This report researches the worldwide Bunker Fuel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bunker Fuel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

Fuel utilized by shipping companies for fueling their marine fleet is commonly referred to as bunker fuel. Currently, fuel oil is the most widely used bunker fuel. However, apart from fuel oil, other middle distillate fuels are also utilized as bunker fuels. Bunker fuel costs account for approximately 70% of the total voyage expenditure for a vessel and ship operators prefer purchasing bunker fuel from ports where the cost is lower.

At present, Southeast Asia, EU, the US, China and Japan have most of the refueling ports. Singapore port is the world largest refueling port. EU follows the Singapore bunker fuel market in terms of consumption with leading ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, etc. The United States is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry. China is also being the main contributors to this industry with world leading ports like Shanghai Port and Shenzhen Port, etc.

In the bunker industry, there are two primary kinds of fuels currently being used; distillate fuel and residual fuel. Among the two, distillate fuel accounted for around 80.37% of global bunker consumption in 2015. In recent years, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a bunker fuel also gets much attentions in the bunker fuel market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bunker Fuel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bunker Fuel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Others

Bunker Fuel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bunker Fuel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bunker Fuel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bunker Fuel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Bunker Fuel Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bunker Fuel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Distillate Fuel Oil

1.4.3 Residual Fuel Oil

1.4.4 LNG

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bunker Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tanker Vessels

1.5.3 Container Vessels

1.5.4 Bulk Vessels

1.5.5 General Cargo Vessels

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bunker Fuel Production

2.1.1 Global Bunker Fuel Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Bunker Fuel Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Bunker Fuel Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Bunker Fuel Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Bunker Fuel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Bunker Fuel Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Exxon Mobil

8.1.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.1.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 World Fuel Services

8.2.1 World Fuel Services Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.2.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BP

8.3.1 BP Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.3.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shell

8.4.1 Shell Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.4.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 China Marine Bunker

8.5.1 China Marine Bunker Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.5.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Bunker Holding

8.6.1 Bunker Holding Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.6.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Total Marine Fuel

8.7.1 Total Marine Fuel Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.7.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Chemoil

8.8.1 Chemoil Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.8.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Bright Oil

8.9.1 Bright Oil Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.9.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sinopec

8.10.1 Sinopec Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Bunker Fuel

8.10.4 Bunker Fuel Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Gazpromneft

8.12 GAC

8.13 China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

8.14 Southern Pec

8.15 Lukoil-Bunker

8.16 Alliance Oil Company

8.17 Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

