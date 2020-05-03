Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2019 Is Growing Globally With TE Connectivity, Continental, Carnegie Technologies, DENSO, HELLA, HARMAN International, MD ELEKTRONIK GmbH, Huf Group, Calearo Antenne S.P.A., Laird Connectivity

Automotive Smart Antenna Market is segmented in product, application, end-user, and region, which is being used the top players and brands that are dominating the market by their moves like product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations, and as the calculation of historic year 2018 base year 2019 shows that they are moving in the right direction.

A report, titled “Automotive Smart Antenna Market” has been added to our repository. The report represents the current situation of the market based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2025. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Global automotive smart antenna market is set to witness growth due to the application and adoption of cellular uses in vehicles for ease-of-use, convenience and safety. This growth trend is expected to raise the market value from USD 2.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Furthermore, the report evaluates challenges experienced from buyers and sellers side.

Market Key Competitors:

Laird, TE Connectivity, Continental AG, Carnegie Technologies, KATHREIN SE, Ficosa Internacional SA, DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Yokowo co. ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY CO. LTD., SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, HARMAN International, MD ELEKTRONIK, Huf Hülsbeck and Fürst GmbH and Co. KG, Calearo Antenne SPA, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd., and PulseLarsen Electronics.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive smart antenna market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive smart antenna market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

Table of Content

Chapter. Introduction

• Report description and scope

• Research scope

• Research met Market research process

• Market research methodology

Chapter: Industry Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Technology Roadmap

• Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter: Market Dynamics

• Introduction

• Market Drivers

• Market Restraints

• Market Opportunities

• Market Trends

Chapter: Porter’s five forces analysis

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Threat from new entrants

• Threat from new substitutes

• Degree of competition

• Market attractiveness analysis

• Market attractiveness analysis, by product type segment

• Market attractiveness analysis, by type of segment

• Market attractiveness analysis, by end user segment

Chapter: Automotive Smart Antenna Market Competitive Landscape

• Company Market Share Analysis

• Automotive Smart Antenna market: company market share, 2016

• Strategic Development

• Acquisitions and Mergers

• New Therapy Launch

• Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

• Research and Development, Therapy and Regional Expansion

Chapter: Major Application Analysis

• Major Application Market Share

• Major Down Stream Customers Analysis

• Others Global

Chapter: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:

• New Project SWOT Analysis

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Toc continued…!

Market Drivers:

• Increased adoption of cellular uses due to their convenience and safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

• Increased sales of premium vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

• Difficulties faced in the development of stable and dependable structure of the vehicle required for the implementation of smart antenna is expected to restrain the market growth

• Absence of required infrastructure for communication of smart antennas in the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

