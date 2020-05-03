Animal And Pet Food Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Animal And Pet Food Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global animal and pet food market expected to reach a value of nearly $449.5 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the animal and pet food market is due to increasing pet adoption in many developed and developing countries, rising disposable income in many countries in Asia and Africa and rising awareness about pet care.

The animal and pet food manufacturing market consists of sales of animal and pet foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce food and feed for animals and pets from ingredients, such as grains, oilseed mill products, and meat products.

Pet humanization is a trend, wherein pet owners care and spend for pets like they do for a family member, this phenomenon drove the market for expensive pet food products, the scope and potential for the global Animal And Pet Food market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The animal and pet food market is segmented into

Pet Food Manufacturing Animal Food Manufacturing

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the animal and pet food market in major countries – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe animal and pet food market accounts the largest share in the global animal and pet food market.

Some of the major key players involved in the animal and pet food market are Mars Petcare Inc., Nestle Purina Petcare, Nutreco, Hill’s Pet Nutrition (a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Company), InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health, BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC., Spectrum Brands/United Pet Group, Balchem, Diamond Pet Foods, Unicharm Corp.

