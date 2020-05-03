Air Mattress and Beds Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Air Mattress and Beds Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Air Mattress and Beds in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Air Mattress and Beds in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Air Mattress and Beds market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Air mattress and beds are inflatable sleeping pads that use air rather than a coil system or foam core as a means of support to the user. Air chambers that run through the mattress and beds allow the user to adjust and customize comfort while using them.

According to air mattress and beds market outlook, the camping air mattress market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the increased popularity of outdoor adventure activities such as trekking and camping in the region.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Air Mattress and Beds market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Air Mattress and Beds include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Air Mattress and Beds include

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp

Exxel Outdoors

Intex

Newell Brands

Serta Simmons Bedding

AeroBed

Embark

Insta-bed

Jilong

Aircloud

Market Size Split by Type

Air Mattress

Air Beds

Market Size Split by Application

Household

Commercial Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Air Mattress and Beds market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Air Mattress and Beds market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Air Mattress and Beds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Air Mattress and Beds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Air Mattress and Beds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Mattress and Beds Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Mattress and Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air Mattress

1.4.3 Air Beds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Mattress and Beds Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Mattress and Beds Market Size

2.1.1 Global Air Mattress and Beds Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Air Mattress and Beds Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Air Mattress and Beds Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Air Mattress and Beds Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Air Mattress and Beds Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp

11.1.1 Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.1.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Exxel Outdoors

11.2.1 Exxel Outdoors Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.2.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Intex

11.3.1 Intex Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.3.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Newell Brands

11.4.1 Newell Brands Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.4.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Serta Simmons Bedding

11.5.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.5.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 AeroBed

11.6.1 AeroBed Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.6.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Embark

11.7.1 Embark Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.7.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Insta-bed

11.8.1 Insta-bed Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.8.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Jilong

11.9.1 Jilong Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.9.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Aircloud

11.10.1 Aircloud Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Air Mattress and Beds

11.10.4 Air Mattress and Beds Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

