Aerospace Composites Market: Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Key Players to 2023
Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Aerospace Composites Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; By Fiber Type, By Resin Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Aircraft Type and by application. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Aerospace Composites market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.
The report includes an in-depth price chain analysis, that provides an in depth read of the world Aerospace Composites market. The Porter’s 5 Forces analysis provided within the report helps to know the competitive state of affairs within the international Aerospace Composites market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, whereby the market segments for product type and application square measure benchmarked supported their market size, rate of growth, and attractiveness in terms of chance. so as to grant an entire analysis of the general competitive state of affairs within the Aerospace Composites market, each geographical area mentioned within the report is supplied with attractiveness analysis.
Market Summary:
Global Aerospace Composites market research report is fractionated into segments, like; By Fiber Type, By Resin Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Aircraft Type and by application. The Fiber Type segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Other Fiber Composites. Among Aerospace Composites Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Composites Aerospace Composites segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.
Based on the Resin Type, the market is fragmented into Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics (PES, PEEK, PAI, PEI, etc.), Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Others. In Resin Type segment, Epoxy segment contributed around XX% market share of the Aerospace Composites market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Manufacturing Process segment is made-up of AFP/ATL, Layup, RTM/VARTM, Filament Winding, Others, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Aircraft Type segment is made-up of Commercial Aircraft, Business Aviation, Civil Helicopters, Military Aircraft & helicopters, Others, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the By Application segment is made-up of Interior, Exterior, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation and Others Major & Niche Key Players.
Research Scope and Deliverables:
– Research Methodology & Executive Summary
– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities
– Market Size and Forecast Projections
– Competitive Analysis
– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
– Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Market Segmentation Analysis:
Industry report analyses the Aerospace Composites market by the following segments:
– By Fiber Type,
– By Resin Type,
– By Manufacturing Process,
– By Aircraft Type
– Application
Geographic Market Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Aerospace Composites market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aerospace Composites Market
3. Global Aerospace Composites Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Aerospace Composites Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Fiber Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Fiber Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Fiber Type
9.4. Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.5. Ceramic Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.6. Glass Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
9.7. Other Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Resin Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Resin Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Resin Type
10.4. Epoxy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Phenolic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Polyester Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Polyimides Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Thermoplastics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8.1. PES Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8.2. PEEK Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8.3. PAI Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8.4. PEI Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.9. Ceramic and Metal Matrix Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.10. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Manufacturing Process
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Manufacturing Process
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Manufacturing Process
11.4. AFP/ATL Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Layup Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.6. RTM/VARTM Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.7. Filament Winding Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type
12.4. Commercial Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Business Aviation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Civil Helicopters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Military Aircraft & helicopters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Interior Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Exterior Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Fiber Type
14.2.2. By Resin Type
14.2.3. By Manufacturing Process
14.2.4. By Aircraft Type
14.2.5. By Application
14.2.6. By Country
14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Fiber Type
14.3.2. By Resin Type
14.3.3. By Manufacturing Process
14.3.4. By Aircraft Type
14.3.5. By Application
14.3.6. By Country
14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4. Asia Pacific Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1. By Fiber Type
14.4.2. By Resin Type
14.4.3. By Manufacturing Process
14.4.4. By Aircraft Type
14.4.5. By Application
14.4.6. By Country
14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5. Latin America Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1. By Fiber Type
14.5.2. By Resin Type
14.5.3. By Manufacturing Process
14.5.4. By Aircraft Type
14.5.5. By Application
14.5.6. By Country
14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6. Middle East & Africa Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1. By Fiber Type
14.6.2. By Resin Type
14.6.3. By Manufacturing Process
14.6.4. By Aircraft Type
14.6.5. By Application
14.6.6. By Geography
14.6.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
14.6.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
14.6.6.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.6.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.6.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share of Key Players
15.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Aerospace Composites Market
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Teijin Limited
15.3.1.1. Product Offered
15.3.1.2. Business Strategy
15.3.1.3. Financials
15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
15.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
15.3.2. Toray Industries
15.3.3. SGL Group
15.3.4. Solvay
15.3.5. Hexcel Corporation
15.3.6. Others Major & Niche Players
Continue:
