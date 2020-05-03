Aerospace Composites Market: Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Key Players to 2023

Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Aerospace Composites Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; By Fiber Type, By Resin Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Aircraft Type and by application. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Aerospace Composites market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.

The report includes an in-depth price chain analysis, that provides an in depth read of the world Aerospace Composites market. The Porter’s 5 Forces analysis provided within the report helps to know the competitive state of affairs within the international Aerospace Composites market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, whereby the market segments for product type and application square measure benchmarked supported their market size, rate of growth, and attractiveness in terms of chance. so as to grant an entire analysis of the general competitive state of affairs within the Aerospace Composites market, each geographical area mentioned within the report is supplied with attractiveness analysis.

Market Summary:

Global Aerospace Composites market research report is fractionated into segments, like; By Fiber Type, By Resin Type, By Manufacturing Process, By Aircraft Type and by application. The Fiber Type segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Other Fiber Composites. Among Aerospace Composites Fiber Type, Carbon Fiber Composites Aerospace Composites segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.

Based on the Resin Type, the market is fragmented into Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics (PES, PEEK, PAI, PEI, etc.), Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Others. In Resin Type segment, Epoxy segment contributed around XX% market share of the Aerospace Composites market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Manufacturing Process segment is made-up of AFP/ATL, Layup, RTM/VARTM, Filament Winding, Others, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Aircraft Type segment is made-up of Commercial Aircraft, Business Aviation, Civil Helicopters, Military Aircraft & helicopters, Others, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the By Application segment is made-up of Interior, Exterior, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation and Others Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Aerospace Composites market by the following segments:

– By Fiber Type,

– By Resin Type,

– By Manufacturing Process,

– By Aircraft Type

– Application

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Aerospace Composites market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aerospace Composites Market

3. Global Aerospace Composites Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Aerospace Composites Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Fiber Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Fiber Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Fiber Type

9.4. Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Ceramic Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Glass Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Other Fiber Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Resin Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Resin Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Resin Type

10.4. Epoxy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Phenolic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Polyester Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Polyimides Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Thermoplastics Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8.1. PES Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8.2. PEEK Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8.3. PAI Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8.4. PEI Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.9. Ceramic and Metal Matrix Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.10. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Manufacturing Process

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Manufacturing Process

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Manufacturing Process

11.4. AFP/ATL Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Layup Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. RTM/VARTM Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Filament Winding Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Aircraft Type

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Aircraft Type

12.4. Commercial Aircraft Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Business Aviation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Civil Helicopters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Military Aircraft & helicopters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Interior Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Exterior Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Fiber Type

14.2.2. By Resin Type

14.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

14.2.4. By Aircraft Type

14.2.5. By Application

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Fiber Type

14.3.2. By Resin Type

14.3.3. By Manufacturing Process

14.3.4. By Aircraft Type

14.3.5. By Application

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4. Asia Pacific Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.1. By Fiber Type

14.4.2. By Resin Type

14.4.3. By Manufacturing Process

14.4.4. By Aircraft Type

14.4.5. By Application

14.4.6. By Country

14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Latin America Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.1. By Fiber Type

14.5.2. By Resin Type

14.5.3. By Manufacturing Process

14.5.4. By Aircraft Type

14.5.5. By Application

14.5.6. By Country

14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6. Middle East & Africa Aerospace Composites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.1. By Fiber Type

14.6.2. By Resin Type

14.6.3. By Manufacturing Process

14.6.4. By Aircraft Type

14.6.5. By Application

14.6.6. By Geography

14.6.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

14.6.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

14.6.6.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share of Key Players

15.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Aerospace Composites Market

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Teijin Limited

15.3.1.1. Product Offered

15.3.1.2. Business Strategy

15.3.1.3. Financials

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

15.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

15.3.2. Toray Industries

15.3.3. SGL Group

15.3.4. Solvay

15.3.5. Hexcel Corporation

15.3.6. Others Major & Niche Players

Continue:

