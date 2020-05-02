Wireless ICT in Healthcare Market Historical Data And Growth Factors Analysis Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Wireless ICT in Healthcare Market: Overview

The healthcare industry has continually embraced new technologies to move a notch up with its operational efficiency. Integration of information and communication (ICT) platforms with the healthcare sector has proved to be beneficial for the operational as well as research front. Seamless monitoring of patients has become an indispensable requirement for several domains within healthcare.

Moreover, increasing annual turnout of patients across healthcare centers has compelled medical practitioners to embrace fast-paced technologies. Hence, the global wireless ICT in healthcare market is projected to new avenues for growth.

The global healthcare industry is seeing spates of investments from various stakeholders in the healthcare sector. Several technologies such as electronic health records, remote patient monitoring systems, and diagnostic log-keeping have come under the spotlight of attention. This factor, coupled with the need for renewing traditional healthcare modules, has generated huge-scale demand within the global wireless ICT in healthcare market.

Wireless ambulatory telemetry meters are the latest development in the global wireless ICT in healthcare market. Medical practitioners have quoted several instances wherein telemetry meters facilitated better treatment and diagnosis. The global market is in the initial phase of product positioning and sales. Henceforth, it is important for the leading vendors to find gaps in the healthcare IT domain, and capitalise on them.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global wireless ICT in healthcare market offers an exhaustive account of trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The global wireless ICT in healthcare market is be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product, application, and region. Based on application, the use of wireless ICT in healthcare for remote patient monitoring has gained traction.

Global Wireless ICT in Healthcare Market: Notable Developments

The relevance and utility of healthcare IT has facilitated several developments in the global wireless ICT in healthcare market.

Vendors in the global wireless ICT in healthcare market are focusing on streamlining patients with the latest advances in healthcare IT. A case in point is deployment of Aerohive Networks’ wireless LAN in the healthcare industry. This could open new avenues for diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

The integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies can in cloud-managed LAN can facilitate faster diagnosis. Hence, the growth trajectory of the global wireless ICT in healthcare market is expected to ascend in the coming years.

Some of the leading vendors in the global wireless ICT in healthcare market are Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

Global Wireless ICT in Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers

Popularity of Home Care and Telemedicine Services

The use of telemedicine services is a fresh resort for medical practitioners who are battling huge influx of patients across medical facilities. Hence, the global wireless ICT in healthcare market shall expand alongside adoption of agile methods and tactics within the healthcare sector.

Improvements in Operational Dynamics of Pharmaceutical Industry

The use of pharmaceutical sales force management necessitates the presence of wireless IT services. This is also a key consideration while gauging the growth potential of the global wireless ICT in healthcare market.

Global Wireless ICT in Healthcare Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global wireless ICT in healthcare market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Improvements in healthcare IT have become a forerunner to prosperity across the North America market.

