von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2019-2027

von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global von Willebrand disease treatment market. According to TMR, the global von Willebrand disease treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 455 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 7% from 2019 to 2027.

von Willebrand disease is an inherited bleeding disorder caused due to deficiency or dysfunction of the von Willebrand factor (vWF). Moreover, genetic mutation is one of the causes of von Willebrand disease. Defects or deficiency of vWF can cause bleeding by impairing platelet adhesion or by reducing the concentration of FVIII. Various treatment options are available for bleeding in von Willebrand disease, including desmopressin, clot-stabilizing medications, replacement therapies, and contraceptives.

In terms of disease type, the type 1 von Willebrand disease segment held a major share of the global von Willebrand disease treatment market in 2018. Rise in the number of vWD cases, technological advancements, and new product launches contributed to the significant share of the segment in 2018. Moreover, increase in the patient pool for type 1 disease – type 1 vWD accounts for 60% to 80% of the patients with vWD – is likely to drive the segment. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia’s annual global survey, which is conducted every year, in 2017, 76,144 people were affected by von Willebrand disease (vWD), globally.

Based on drug, the desmopressin segment accounted for a major share of the global von Willebrand disease treatment market in 2018, due to high effectiveness in the treatment of the disease. In terms of route of administration, the injection segment held a major share of the von Willebrand disease treatment market in 2018. Based on gender, von Willebrand disease is more prevalent in women than men. In terms of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2018 due to patient preference for hospitals for treatment.

von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market: Prominent Regions

North America accounted for a major share of the global von Willebrand disease treatment market in 2018. The market in the region is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The von Willebrand disease treatment market in North America is primarily driven by the presence of players with significant research and development capabilities for developing new products for von Willebrand disease treatment. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of vWD is anticipated to fuel the growth of the von Willebrand disease treatment market in the region. According to the Federation of Hemophilio, in 2017, around 11,000 patients were suffering from von Willebrand disease in the U.S. Furthermore, the high penetration of healthcare services and early availability of products are likely to propel the von Willebrand disease treatment market in North America. Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global von Willebrand disease treatment market in 2018.

The von Willebrand disease treatment market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in the number of patients suffering from von Willebrand disease is likely to drive the von Willebrand disease treatment market in the region. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia report, in 2017, around 4,000 patients in major countries in Asia Pacific were suffering from von Willebrand disease. Increase in opportunities to launch new products and surge in the demand for new treatment options are the factors expected to boost the growth of the von Willebrand disease treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global von Willebrand disease treatment market engage in the development of new products. Manufacturers are engaged in rigorous research and development activities. For instance, in 2018, Grifols, S.A. invested US$ 328.4 Mn in R&D, which was 6.5% of its revenue. This shows the company’s focus toward research and development. Bayer AG started focusing on R&D activities by increasing investments in the development of new products and enhancing the efficiency of R&D operations. The company has one innovative product in the pipeline (phase II), i.e., Levonorgestrel (progestin) + indomethacin (NSAID) combi IUS for contraception.

von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Leading players operating in the global von Willebrand disease treatment market are Octapharma AG, Grifols, S.A., Shire plc, Bayer AG, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc., Akorn, Inc., and Ferring B.V.

