Ventilation Fans Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2023
The long-term partnerships between manufacturers and distributors of ventilation fans is the defining characteristic of the competitive landscape of the global ventilation fans market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Only a few players, namely, Delta Ventilation Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Nortek Inc., and Airmaster Fan Co. have been able to firmly establish themselves in this highly fragmented market as of 2015.
The presence of a large pool of regional players has intensified the competition in this market. Leading participants are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence through mergers and acquisitions while small-scale manufacturers of ventilation fans are improving their product portfolios in order to gain a strong foothold.
Going forward, manufacturers will need to focus on geographical expansion by developing their distribution channels. Product innovation will also help these players in gaining a competitive edge, TMR expects.
