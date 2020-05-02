Vane Vacuum Pumps Market Trends, Share, Scope, Forecast by 2026

A vacuum pump is a machine-driven device that is used for building vacuums by eliminating gas molecules from a closed volume. A vane vacuum pump is also referred to as an oil-sealed rotating displacement pump. The pumping system of the device consists of vanes that move radically under spring force, an eccentrically installed rotor, a housing, and the inlet and outlet. A vacuum pump relies on the rotating mechanism with sliding vanes that direct vapor flow through the pump. The pump creates sections for low pressure with the help of moving fluid using a rotating vane assembly in the pumping chamber. Furthermore, the pump can be employed universally throughout the entire medium and low vacuum ranges.The vane vacuum pumps market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in the adoption of these pumps in various industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, semiconductor, and power is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investments in these industries is projected to augment the market. Vane vacuum pumps have the ability to function with fewer technicalities and with a high level of displacement capacity. This is estimated to drive the market in the coming years. Moreover, an increase in technological advancements, innovation in vacuum pumping technology, and scientific instrumentation in the process industry sector and laboratory sector are further projected to spur the market in the near future. Furthermore, advancements in technology for achieving the desired vacuum via modern pumps in a sealed and cost effective manner is anticipated to fuel demand for vane vacuum pumps in the next few years. Additionally, benefits of vane vacuum pumps such as reduced cost of operation, resistance to wear and humidity, and high uptime with stable performance over time are estimated to propel the market.

The global vane vacuum pumps market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the vane vacuum pumps market can be classified into single stage vane vacuum pumps and two stage vane vacuum pumps. Dual stage vacuum pumps are capable of generating lower ultimate vacuum pressure by compressing the gas twice before exhausting it to the atmosphere. Single stage vacuum pump are capable of delivering higher pressure by compressing the gas once but with less heat. In terms of application, the market can be divided into semiconductor and electronics industry, laboratory research, chemical industry, machinery industry, food industry, and others. The semiconductor and electronics industry segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing consumption of smartphones and tablets among end-users.

Based on region, the vane vacuum pumps market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the vane vacuum pumps market over the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. and China are anticipated to constitute a major share of the market in terms of revenue, owing to an increase domestic production in the oil & gas, chemical, semiconductor, and paper & pulp industries. The vane vacuum pumps market in Europe is expected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the coming years, due to an expansion in the semiconductor industry.

Prominent players operating in the global vane vacuum pumps market are Pfeiffer Vacuum GmBH, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Gast Manufacturing, Inc., IDEX Corporation, Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems, Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc., Edwards Group Ltd.- Atlas Copco, KNF Neuberger GmBH, Samson Pump A/S, Gebr. Becker GmBH, KKR, ULVAC, Inc., Vooner FloGard Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Dr. – Ing. K. Busch GmBH, Oerlikon Corporate Switzerland, Cutes Corp., PPI Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Graham Corporation, Sterling SIHI GmbH, and Kashiyama Industries, Ltd.

