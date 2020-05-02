Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Expected to Reach $4,804.40 Million by 2026 – Cogentix, Cook, ProSurg, Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Promedon, ZSI Surgical Implants, Caldera Medical

Sameer Joshi

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is accounted for $1,634.23 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,804.40 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive or non-surgical products, rising incidence of Parkinson’s disease and development of innovative urinary incontinence devices are driving market growth. Moreover, growth of healthcare expenditure in developing economies will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, factors such as less awareness of novel developments and post-operative problems related with the devices hampers the market growth.

Urinary incontinence is uncontrolled leakage of urine due to loss of bladder control. Many people across the world are affected by urinary incontinence and women are more affected than men. Factors such as Pelvic surgery, pregnancy, urethral sphincters, menopause, and childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery leads to the development of urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence is highly underreported primarily due to embarrassment to speak about it. It is over and over again a result of an underlying medical condition but is under-reported to medical practitioners.

By Product, the Electrical Stimulation Device segment registered significant share during the forecast period. The Electrical Stimulation Device is used to treat urinary incontinence by sending a mild electric current to nerves in the lower back or the pelvic muscles that are involved in urination. By geography, North America dominated the largest market share due to favourable medical compensation policies, well-established health care facilities and early adoption of technically superior products for the management of urinary incontinence.

Some of the key players profiled in the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market include Cogentix Medical Inc., Cook Medical, ProSurg Inc., Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Promedon Group, ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L., Caldera Medical, A.M.I. GmbH, C.R. Bard Inc., Medtronic plc, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Incontrol Medical LLC.

Products Covered:

– Vaginal Slings

– Urinary Catheters

– Electrical Stimulation Devices

– Urethral Slings

– Neuromodulation Devices

– Artificial Urinary Sphincters

– Other Products

Categories Covered:

– External Urinary Incontinence Devices

– Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

Incontinence Types Covered:

– Urge Urinary Incontinence

– Functional Urinary Incontinence

– Stress Urinary Incontinence

– Overflow Urinary Incontinence

End Users Covered:

– Clinics

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Home Use

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

