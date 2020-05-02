Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market 2020| ACCUSONICS, BADGER METER, CAMBRIDGE ULTRASONICS, EKOS
Global Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market research report is thoroughly analyzed, assessed and compiled by Decision Market Reports. DMR aims in delivering quality insights, current trends in the regional and country market. Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market analysis includes regional market dynamic factors but also covers volume and revenue analysis over the base year and the forecast years in the report. The Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market is segmented as Segment1 and Segment2, taking into consideration the regional analysis as well. The Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market emphasizes the core analysis of the research that includes impact factors analysis trend analysis; regional analysis; market dynamics; key market players and the small market players; and market forecast.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : 3MENSIO MEDICAL IMAGING BV
ACCUSONICS INC.
ACCUTOME INC.
ADVANCED SONIC PROCESSING SYSTEMS
AIRMAR TECHNOLOGY CORP.
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
AMETEK DREXELBROOK INC.
ANALOGIC CORP.
AURIZON ULTRASONICS LLC
BADGER METER INC.
BAUMER ELECTRIC AG
BIOSOUND ESAOTE INC.
BK MEDICAL APS
BLACKSTONE-NEY ULTRASONICS
BLUE WAVE ULTRASONICS
BRANSON ULTRASONIC CORP.
BULLEN ULTRASONICS INC.
CAMBRIDGE ULTRASONICS
CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP.
CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES
CHISON MEDICAL IMAGING CO., LTD.
CREST ULTRASONICS CORP.
DANATRONICS CORP.
DOPPLER ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
DUKANE CORP.
EKOS CORP.
ESAOTE SPA
FOODTOOLS
GE HEALTHCARE LTD.
GE INSPECTION TECHNOLOGIES
GRECO BROTHERS INC.
GREYLINE INSTRUMENTS INC.
GUYSON INTERNATIONAL LTD.
HIELSCHER ULTRASONICS GMBH
HITACHI ALOKA MEDICAL LTD.
HITACHI MEDICAL CORP.
HONEYWELL PROCESS SOLUTIONS
INTERLINK ELECTRONICS, INC.
JENSEN FABRICATING ENGINEERS INC.
KISTLER-MORSE
L&R MANUFACTURING CO.
MASSA PRODUCTS CORP.
MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES INC.
METTLER ELECTRONICS CORP.
MISONIX INC.
NANOMOTION LTD.
NDT SYSTEMS INC.
NEW SCALE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
NEWTECH LTD.
OLYMPUS NDT INC.
PEPPERL+FUCHS GMBH
PERO AG
PHILIPS MEDICAL SYSTEMS B.V.
PHYSIK INSTRUMENTE GMBH & CO., KG
PIEZO KINETICS INC.
PIEZOMECHANIK GMBH
PROCECO LTD.
ROLENCE ENTERPRISE INC.
SAMSUNG MEDISON CO., LTD.
SCHUNK SONOSYSTEMS GMBH
SHANTOU INSTITUTE OF ULTRASONIC INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
SHARPERTEK USA
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE AG
SOLID APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SONATEST LTD.
SONICLEAN
SONICS AND MATERIALS INC.
SONO-TEK CORP.
SONOMATIC LTD.
SONOSITE INC.
SONOTECH INC.
SONOTRON NDT
SOUND TECHNOLOGY INC.
STAPLA ULTRASCHALL-TECHNIK GMBH
TECHNOLOGY DESIGN
TERASON ULTRASOUND
TOKYO KEIKI INC.
TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS GMBH
TOSHIBA AMERICA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC.
TURBO SYSTEMS LTD.
UE SYSTEMS INC.
ULTRASONIC POWER CORP.
WEBER ULTRASONICS GMBH
WESDYNE AMDATA
YIMEI DENTAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
ZETEC INC.
ZONARE MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC.
Report Scope:
This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
Report Includes:
– 83 tables
– A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for ultrasonic technologies
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
– Elaboration on the role of government regulations, technological advancements, and current economic trends and factors that can influence the future marketplace
– Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for new and existing ultrasound products and application markets
– Information on key players’ initiatives attempting to meet the market demand for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products in certain regions
– Recent merger and acquisition details, partnership activities, and patent developments amongst the existing manufacturers and suppliers within the global ultrasonic technologies market landscape
– Profile description of the listed companies, including 3mensio Medical Imaging BV, Badger Meter Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corp., Massa Products Corp., Proceco Ltd. and Tokyo Keiki Inc.
Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market Major Factors: Ultrasonics and Ultrasound industry Overview, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market Analysis by Application, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Ultrasonics and Ultrasound Market Forecast.
Table of Contents
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 REGULATORY ASPECTS
Chapter 5 NEW DEVELOPMENTS
Chapter 6 MARKET ANALYSIS
Chapter 7 MARKET APPLICATIONS
Chapter 8 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
Chapter 9 PATENT ANALYSIS
Chapter 10 CURRENT SITUATION
Chapter 11 COMPANY PROFILES
Chapter 12 APPENDIX 1-ABBREVIATIONS
