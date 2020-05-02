Tumor Tracking Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Massive Growth, Growth And Forecast Report Up To 2027

Tumor Tracking Systems Market Introduction

Tumor tracking is important for radiotherapy treatment to deliver sufficient radiation dose without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. Tracing of tumor in a patient’s body has turned into a troublesome assignment as a result of move in patient’s position, change of tumor area during a progression of treatment, and tumor development because of breath.

Now and again, picture guided radiotherapy confines the tumor continuously. Tumor following frameworks give a quicker and progressively productive technique for the assessment and following of tumor cells. For the better comprehension of the malignant growth type, transformations, and cell lifecycle prompting powerful administration of disease, tumor tracking systems give a quicker and progressively productive technique for the assessment of treatment.

Tumor Tracking Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, and Brainlab are the major players operating in the global tumor tracking systems market. Value-added discounts and new product line development are the key strategies adopted by these players to sustain market share.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the U.S. It is a leading provider of tumor tracking systems across the world. The company develops products in the field of radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology, cargo screening, and non-destructive testing. In 2017, Varian Medical Systems launched a revolutionary device called HyperArc, which helps clinicians to deliver more compact radiation doses that closely conform to the size, shape, and location of tumor.

Accuray Incorporated

Headquartered in the U.S., Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiation oncology systems that make cancer treatment shorter, safer, smarter, and more effective. The company has installed more than 850 systems in over 50 countries. It recently launched Synchrony motion tracking system to provide real time tracking of tumor motion during treatment.

Elekta AB

Elekta AB is a Sweden-based human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy and radiosurgery, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Its solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 5,000 hospitals globally.

Tumor Tracking Systems Market Dynamics

Advancements in Tumor Tracking Systems Drive Demand

Devices such as Calypso, which is based on electromagnetic interference, that provides a real-time tumor tracking modality with benefits such as no requirement of ionizing radiation during localization of tumor and real-time feedback so that action can be taken to limit the influence of intrafraction motion. Such devices help surgeons to perform the treatment with minimal complication to patients. Hence, technological advancements drive demand for tumor tracking systems.

North America Dominated Global Tumor Tracking Systems Market in 2018

According to the National Cancer Institutes, more than 1.7 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with cancer in 2018; of these, 609,640 people succumbed to the disease. Large patient base, high awareness, availability of reimbursement, and high cost of the products in the U.S. propel the tumor tracking systems market in North America. However, rise in awareness and adoption of advanced treatments in the health care systems in countries such as Japan, India, and Singapore are expected to augment the tumor tracking systems market in Asia Pacific.

Tumor Tracking Systems Market Segmentation

In terms of device type, the global tumor tracking systems market can be classified into:

Direct Tumor Tracking Systems

Respiratory Tracking Systems

Others

Based on application, the global tumor tracking systems market can be categorized into:

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

In terms of end-user, the global tumor tracking systems market can be divided into:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

