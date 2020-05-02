Tropical Fruit Puree Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecasts to 2025

The global tropical fruit puree market was evaluated at 3519.9 in 2017. The market is expected to witness robust growth as demand for natural ingredients rises tremendously in food and beverage sector. The market is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR during 2017-2025 and reach US5749.2 mn in evaluation by 2025.

Tropical fruit puree is a cooked food with vegetables, fruits, and legumes. It is usually ground pressed, sieved or blended. It is popular globally. In the Arabic world, it is often called hummus. While it is known as Applesauce in the western world. Puree is often used as a complete meal for toddlers and babies without any preservatives. Thanks to its vast amounts of natural ingredients, it is preferred as a ‘pure’ diet for children.

Each year, there are over 4 million babies born in the United States. Additionally, despite the low birth rate in country, the fertility rate in United States stands at 1.886. The fertility rate in France and Ireland is one of the highest in Europe. Additionally, the large migration in United States each year results in net gain in population growth, thanks to conventional tendency of immigrants to have larger families.

Demand for Fruit Juices and Other Beverages to Drive Growth

Apart from conventional baby food needs, purees are rising in demand in cold drinks, fruit juices, and other beverages due to rising demand for natural products. Major brands like Coca-Cola and other soft drink makers are facing increasing demand for natural products. The growing demand for natural products has also resulted in new brands. For example, Spindrift has launched a new strawberry soda which constitutes of just lime juice, strawberry, puree, and sparkling water. The company clocked 33 million dollars in sale in 2017. According to the New York Times, the company is planning to triple it in next three months. Additionally, all its products have as little calorie as 3. The count is so low that the FDA does not even require it to mention it. The demand for natural products like these is expected to be a major boost for sales in the near future for the tropical fruit puree market.

Asia Pacific to Drive Strong Growth in the Near Future

Among various regions, Asia Pacific is home to a large population and home to various natural food products, thanks to conventional demands. The rising disposable income in the region, the rising status of puree products, and a high birth rate are expected to drive significant growth for the tropical fruit puree market in the region. Rising demand in the food and beverage sector is also expected to drive growth for the market in North America region. Rising e-commerce, growing demand for natural products, and increased competition in natural foods are expected to drive growth for the region. Europe is expected to witness significant growth. Large awareness of healthy lifestyle, stringent regulations, and growing demand for natural products are expected to drive major growth.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald