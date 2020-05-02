The Increasing Traction of Canola Lecithin Market in Food, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals is Boosting the Market Growth2019 – 2027

Canola lecithin is generally extracted from the plants as well as animal sources. Plant sources include rapeseed, maize, and sunflower seeds, and animal sources include animal fats and eggs. Due to the oil-rich content of the canola lecithin, it is an ultimate ingredient for different food applications. Canola lecithin has greenish-brown in appearance and vicious. Canola lecithin is soluble in toluene, hexane, chlorinated hydrocarbons, in addition to oils and fats. Canola Lecithin is a complex mixture of acetone-insoluble phosphatides that mainly consist of phosphatidylethanolamine, phosphatidylcholine, phosphatidic acid, and phosphatidylinositol, as well. It has a diverse amount of other constituents such as triglycerides, carbohydrates, and fatty acids. Canola lecithin is generally used in the food processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries. Canola lecithin works as an emulsifier and prolongs the shelf life of the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals products. Canola lecithin is widely used in pharmaceuticals for the production of various medicines. Canola lecithin also works as cholesterol reducer, immunity booster, and also prevent gastrointestinal disorders. Due to this health, beneficial properties canola lecithin is facing booming market demand and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period.

The increasing demand for cost-effective food ingredients is establishing a huge market for the canola lecithin in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industry. The functionality, color, and taste of canola lecithin are very much analogous to other lecithin sources including animal fat, egg-yolk, sunflower, and soya that are widely used in the market that has created easy incorporation of canola lecithin in the manufacturing process of different products.

Obesity and diabetes have become one of the common diseases across the world. According to the global report of WHO, 13% population were obese in the year of 2016. The U.S has a very high incidence of obesity, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) report, 33% of the total population of the United States was suffering from diabetes. Hence, the canola lecithin products are facing very high market demand.

The global canola lecithin market is growing due to various end-use applications. Besides that, the expansion of economic growth in emerging as well as emerging countries are accompanying the growth of the canola lecithin market. Global key manufacturers of canola lecithin are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, BungeMaxx, Ciranda, Lecico, Austrade Inc., European Ingredients Supply & Services B.V., American Chemie, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, Lipoid, and Naturz Organics among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Due to the brilliant emulsification property, the canola lecithin is facing very high market demand over other lecithins. The increasing concern about herbal products has brought an opportunity for market entrants as well as manufacturers to offer more plant-based and herbal food ingredient in the global market. Lecithin that is derived from canola seeds has a higher amount of alpha-linolenic acid as compared to other sources. Hence, canola lecithin provides a large amount of essential omega-3 fats. Increasing vegetarian, as well as the vegan population, are another reason that is driving the market growth of canola lecithin. The growing trend for GMO-free, plant-based, natural and herbal food products, are anticipated to boost the market for canola lecithin. Due to the wide range of health beneficial properties canola lecithin is facing high market demand in the different end-use industries.

The growing trend for clean label and herbal products are boosting the market demand for canola lecithin in various applications. The growing number of the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries are the other factors that are boosting the market demand for canola lecithin and is anticipated to boost the market demand for canola lecithin in the forecasted period.

The canola lecithin market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. Projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the canola lecithin market, including, but not limited to, regional market, nature, form, grade, functionality, and end-use.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald