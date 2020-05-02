The Amalgamation of Health and Wellness with Skincare Products is Paving the Way for Aloe Vera Butter Market

Aloe vera is an evergreen perennial succulent plant species of the Aloe genus. Aloe vera is native to the Arabian Peninsula; however it grows wild in tropical climates across the globe. Aloe vera is widely cultivated and used for its medicinal and agricultural uses. Aloe vera is a popular plant and is widely used for its health aiding and benefiting properties. The multifunctional properties of aloe vera make aloe vera derived products popular among end consumers. Aloe vera butter is semi-solid derivative extracted from aloe vera using a fraction of vegetable oil usually by cold-pressed technique. Aloe vera butter is widely used in the formulation of skin care products including creams, lotions, body balms, hair balms, lip balms, bath bombs, and soaps. Aloe vera butter is rich in vitamins B, B12, C, A, E, Choline, Folic Acid, which makes it skin rejuvenating and highly antioxidant.

Besides, aloe vera butter is accompanied with anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties which makes it potential cosmetic and beauty product ingredient. Furthermore, aloe vera butter has skin-soothing and healing properties which makes it helpful in treating skin-related conditions and problems, including dry skin, sunburn, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and chapping. The market for aloe vera butter is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand over the forecast period owing to the rapid evolution of skincare cosmetics coupled with the increasing health and wellness-conscious population. Furthermore, the rising purchasing power of consumers and growing online penetration is shifting the consumers towards premium health nourishing self-care and beauty products.

Aloe vera butter is anticipated to mark a snowballing growth over the forecast years owing to its health benefiting and nourishing properties and increasing application in skincare and beauty products. The increasing self-care trend, rising purchasing power, and awareness regarding natural cosmetics and skincare products are driving the growth for aloe vera butter. Nowadays, consumers are shifting towards opting natural products and ingredients owing to their health and skin revitalizing qualities, and zero adverse effects, the growing demand for natural cosmetic formulations is creating strong market demand for aloe vera butter amongst the consumers. Besides, increasing online penetration and cosmetic websites have provided consumers with a variety of skincare products on a single platform. The growing E-commerce platform has provided consumers to get notice of aloe vera butter and its products, thus providing strong growth prospects for its growth.

