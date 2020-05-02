Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market Historical Data And Growth Factors Analysis Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market: Introduction

The global tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market is witnessing a continuously changing market dynamics. Oseltamivir is an antiviral medication utilized to prevent and treat influenza A and B. Commercially, it is sold under the brand name Tamiflu. Although the U.S. FDA approved oseltamivir phosphate for the treatment of influenza in human in 1999; however, the first generic version of Tamiflu gained approval in 2016 only.

In this research report, the global tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market has been assessed thoroughly, using the quantitative and qualitative assessment techniques. Further, it has estimated the performance of this market over the period from 2019 to 2027 on the basis of various prominent trends and the market dynamics. The report also offers a detailed assessment of the key segments of this market and each of the regional markets for tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) across the world.

Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market: Notable Developments

The global tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market is not much competitive as there is only player in this market. F. Hoffmann La Roche is the originator of this drug. Gilead Sciences discovered oseltamivir using shikimic acid as the starting point for the synthesis and exclusively licensed their relevant patents to F. Hoffmann La Roche in 1996. Recently Genentech, a sister concern of Roche, announced that the third phase of MINISTONE-2 clinical trial has touched its primary endpoint, showcasing that its new drug, Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil), could be equated to its own blockbuster drug, Tamiflu (oseltamivir). The tests demonstrated that Xofluza was also well-tolerated in kids, suffering with the flu.

In another event, Sanofi entered into an agreement with F. Hoffmann La Roche for exclusive over-the-counter rights to Tamiflu® for the treatment of influenza in the U.S. According to the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will be leading the FDA negotiations for the over-the-counter shift and the subsequent exclusive rights for marketing, scientific engagement, and the distribution of Tamiflu OTC in the country. As of now, Genentech sells Tamiflu in the U.S.

Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market Dynamics

Although, Tamiflu® is a parented property of F. Hoffmann La Roche; other pharmaceutical companies can produce and sell this drug in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and several other Asian countries as the drug is not been patent protected in these nations. The presence of local players has created a competitive environment for Tamiflu in these domestic markets. The dearth of awareness among people in developing regions is also impacting the global tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market negatively.

North America Leads Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market

The global tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market mainly reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America has acquired the leading position, reason being the only company that officially produces the drug headquartered in the U.S. Roche has continuously been working on research and development of Tamiflu to improve its efficacy, which is supporting the North America tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market remarkably. With no major competitor in sight, this regional market is likely to remain on the top over the next couple of years.

