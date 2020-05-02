Tail Lift Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Tail Lift Market – Introduction

Tail lift is a device used for loading and unloading heavy material or goods. Rapid urbanization, growth of the retail industry, and increasing demand for fast moving consumer goods are considered to be the key drivers for the global tail lift market. The growth of the retail industry is anticipated to increase logistics activities which is further expected to drive the growth of the tail lift market in the coming years.

Tail Lift Market – Dynamics

During logistics operations, heavy materials loading and unloading are often handled manually by workers. This leads to health issues and injuries due to manual handling of heavy loads for a prolonged time period. Thus, tail lift manufacturers have started working on technical innovations to reduce the efforts of workers. Vendors are focusing on introducing exoskeleton systems to enhance material and goods handling capacity and operability. Thus, increasing use of such technology in warehouse operations is expected to drive the demand for tail lifts and thereby the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The operating cost of tail lifts is rather high. The cost of tail lifts varies depending on the load carrying capacity, application, and its size.

The increasing number of partnerships between vendors and other companies in emerging regions including Asia Pacific is projected to increase the availability of tail lifts in the market and thereby drive market growth.

For instance, in April 2018, Tommy Gate and Anteo, manufacturers of tail lifts entered into a partnership agreement to strengthen their business operations

Additionally, cost of maintenance associated with tail lifts is quite high because these are used for heavy material lifting, and loading and unloading of heavy goods.

Furthermore, operating cost of tail lifts also increases for logistics companies as they have to follow government guidelines related to workers safety. Thus, high operating cost associated with tail lifts is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Tail Lift Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the global tail lift market can be divided into column lift, tuck away lifts, slider tail lifts, and cantilever lifts.

The cantilever lifts segment accounted for largest share in 2018. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the global tail lift market can be divided into food and transport logistics, local authorities, waste management, leasing and rental business, and emergency services.

Europe to Lead the Global Market for Tail Lift

In terms of region, the global tail lift market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is likely to witness the maximum demand for tail lifts from 2019 to 2027, followed by the Americas and APAC. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position in the market throughout the period 2019-2027.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global tail lift market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Cargotec Corporation

Dhollandia N.V.

Palfinger Tail Lifts GmbH

Dautel GmbH

BärCargolift

Anteo

Wastech

Penny Hydraulics Ltd.

Maxon lift Corp.

Palfinger AG

SörensenHydraulik GmbH.

Looking for Exclusive Market Insights from Business Experts? Request a Custom Report here

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald