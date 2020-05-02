Synthetic Monitoring Market Is Booming in Forthcoming Year with Top Key Players Like Dynatrace Software company (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Synthetic monitoring which is also referred to as proactive monitoring or active monitoring is a website monitoring process which is a done with the help of web browser scripted recordings or web browser emulation or web transactions. The paths or behavioral scripts are created to simulate a path or action that the end user would take in site. These paths or behavioral scripts are monitored on regular basis for enhanced performance in terms of availability, functionality and the time taken for responding. There is growing importance for synthetic monitoring as it provides better IT/Operations and enables webmaster professional to determine and indentify various quires and malfunctioning.

This helps in determining whether web application or website is experiencing a downtime or slows before the problem actually affects the customer or end-users. The synthetic monitoring does not actually require any web traffic so it provides companies to test web applications 24*7. The synthetic monitoring system also provides testing of new applications before the application is launched the end users.

This complements well with the passive monitoring system as it provides visibility on application health during peak hours when the transaction volume is low. The synthetic monitoring provides deeper visibility in the end to end performance when it is used traditional APM tools. Synthetic monitoring provides simulation of typical navigation through website or end use behavior.

Some key drivers for the synthetic monitoring market include management and pro active monitoring is becoming a necessity for complex applications, various micro services providing better application development, SLA parameters evaluation, importance of DevOps. Incorrect alerts and false positives is a factor which is predicated to restrain the synthetic monitoring market growth over the next few years. Lack of expertise and skill set, monitoring on emulators and lack of real time application, pro active and visibility are some of the key challenges faced by the players operating in the synthetic monitoring market. Some of the key opportunity which is predicted drive the synthetic monitoring market over the near future includes predictive analytics, data driven decision making, customer experience management and advancement in software defined age and application delivery.

The synthetic monitoring market by service has been segmented into professional services and managed services. The synthetic monitoring market by professional service type has been segmented into implementation services, business consulting services and training and support services. The market by organization size has been segmented into large enterprises, medium and small enterprises. The market by deployment type has been segmented into on premises and hosted. The synthetic monitoring market by end use industry has been segmented into banking and finance, government sector, defense and surveillance, telecommunication, IT, retail sector, telecommunication, entertainment and media, automotive industry and others.

