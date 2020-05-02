Software-as-a-Service Market Outlook 2019: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

2019 Research Report on Global Software-as-a-Service Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Software-as-a-Service industry.

Key Players: Symantec Corporation, Google Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, HP, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a kind of cloud computing in which a third-party provider manages applications and makes them accessible t- consumers over the internet. It removes the need for organisations t- install and run applications on their computers or in their data centres, which eliminates the cost of hardware acquisition, provisioning and maintenance as well as software licensing, installation and support. The SaaS market is anticipated t- grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the deployment model, the SaaS market can be segmented int- public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The private cloud and public cloud models are showing a positive trend in the market, and the companies are trying t- employ the hybrid cloud model in the recent future.

Depending on application, the SaaS market can be bifurcated int- enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), human resource management (HRM), supply chain management (SCM), and others. Other application types include web conferencing platforms, messaging applications and collaborations. CRM has the largest market share for SaaS.

By vertical, the SaaS market can be segmented int- banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment continues t- hold the largest market share in the vertical segment, and the manufacturing segment will be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America has the largest market share in the global SaaS market. The main reason is the extensive use of SaaS-based solutions such as human capital management (HCM), office suites, emails and web conferencing. Asia-Pacific is anticipated t- be the fastest growing region for the SaaS market, owing t- the increasing number of SaaS vendors wh- provide continuous marketing, support and sales services t- their clients.

Key growth factors: The increasing business outsourcing and globalization are prompting the organizations t- expand their boundaries t- offer services t- clients around the world. Organizations are looking for reliable business data t- improve their workforce investment strategies and discover potential problems and their causes. The extensive use of social media and instant messaging has led t- the adoption of SaaS among various enterprises.

Threats and key players: The issues relating t- data security, lack of integration, and the need for constant and high-speed internet connectivity pose a hindrance t- the growth of the SaaS industry. The complications involved in direct access t- data creates a high level of complexity in combining legacy on premise systems, cloud applications and multiple SaaS applications.

