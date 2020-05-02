Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market Trends, Scope, Forecast 2027

Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market: Introduction

Increased per capita water consumption and rise in urban population have resulted in scarcity of fresh water resources. This has increased the demand for fresh water resources.

People in developed and emerging countries are increasingly adopting different techniques of wastewater treatment due to the scarcity of fresh water resources.

Efficient and innovative sludge treatment and disposal equipment are increasingly being adopted in developed and developing countries as they help in efficient disposal of sludge by reducing its volume.

Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market: Dynamics

People are increasingly focusing on wastewater treatment nowadays, in both developing and emerging countries. The release of large volume of wastewater into water bodies used for urban supply and agricultural causes serious threat to the availability of fresh water resources.

At present, sludge treatment is one of the major activities of a wastewater treatment plant in order to reduce volume of sludge and its efficient disposal.

Therefore, scarcity of water resources boosts the growth of the wastewater treatment industry and this is likely to drive the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market.

Wastewater treatment plant operators mostly dump untreated dewatered sludge in open landfills due to poor regularity frameworks.

This is mostly prevalent in developing countries where sludge and wastewater treatment faces many challenges.

Thus, poor compliance rate and nascent regulatory framework in developing countries are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.

Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market can be divided into screw press, belt filter press, centrifuges, and others.

Based on application, the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market can be divided into thickening, dewatering, drying and digestion, and incineration.

The thickening, dewatering, and drying application segment is anticipated to dominate the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market during the forecast period.

Moreover, this segment is expected to witness rapid growth in the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market.

On the basis on end-user, the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market can be divided into municipal, industrial, and others

The municipal segment accounted for largest share of the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market in 2018. This end-user segment is projected to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment

In terms of region, the global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific accounted for the leading position in the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market from 2019 to 2027.

This region is also expected to witness rapid growth in the sludge treatment and disposal equipment market throughout the forecast period

Sludge Treatment and Disposal Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Alfa Laval AB secured a US$ 1.78 Mn contract to supply decanters to a wastewater treatment plant in the U.S.

In February 2019, Suez SA won a contract to renovate and operate Naples-North (Napoli Nord) and Cuma wastewater treatment plants.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global sludge treatment and disposal equipment market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Alfa Laval AB

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Huber SE

Suez SA

Veolia

