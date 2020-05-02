Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment (SCID) Market: Introduction

Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) is a group of rare disorders caused by mutation in different genes. These genes are responsible for the development and functioning of the immune system. These disorders are life-threatening or fatal usually in the first two years of a child’s life. These can be treated through immune restoring treatments, which include gene therapy, hematopoietic stem cell therapy (HSCT or bone marrow transplant), and enzyme therapy. Among these, HSCT has proven to be the only treatment that completely cures SCID in infants; however, other therapies are introduced regularly for the treatment of this disorder.

Gene therapy is still under experimentation. Nevertheless, it is considered where bone marrow transplant is not advised for a patient. Around 80% of infants affected by SCID do not have a background or family history of the disorder. Early diagnosis or screening of the disorder can ensure that infants receive lifesaving SCID treatment. According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, 13 different genetic defects can cause severe combined immunodeficiency in infants, leading to serious infections.

According to scientists, gene therapy offers promising treatment for this disorder. ADA-SCID is a rare inherited disorder, also known as bubble syndrome, caused by mutation in the adenosine deaminase (ADA) gene. This type of SCID is the second most prevalent form of the disorder.

Screening or early diagnosis plays an important role in saving the lives of infants. Addition of the IDF SCID Newborn Screening Campaign in the newborn screening panel of the U.S. resulted in higher awareness about the diagnosis of SICD. The Immune Deficiency Foundation has commended the Secretary of Health and Human Services for the inclusion of SCID new born screening obligatory in every state of the U.S. effective from December 2018.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment Market

Severe combined immunodeficiency are rare forms of genetic disorders that can be fatal for an infant if not treated promptly. Rise in awareness about screening and diagnosis of these disorders is projected to augment the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market. Availability of drugs and immune-related treatments are anticipated to drive the global market. Technological advancements in the screening technique is expected to boost the growth of the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market. Adoption of stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and other therapies is also likely to propel the global market. Moreover, antibody infusion and bone marrow transplant are commonly recommended for the treatment of children with severe combined immunodeficiency.

Continuous investment in research & development on the diagnosis and treatment of these disorders, including gene therapy, is projected to fuel the growth of the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market. High investments by key players and initiatives by governments for research & development on the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency are anticipated to propel the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. (NORD), severe combined immunodeficiency is quite rare and occurs in approximately 1 or fewer newborns in 100,000 in the U.S. Leadiant Biosciences’ innovative enzyme replacement therapy, Revcovi, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency in October 2018. However, low awareness, low diagnosis or screening rate, and higher treatment cost for this rare disorder act as major restraints of the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market.

North America to Lead Global Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market owing to faster adoption of stem cell therapy and increase in approval of treatment for these disorders. Advanced health care system and rise in awareness about improved screening methods in the U.S. are expected to augment the market in the region. Mandatory screening of newborns for severe combined immunodeficiency in the U.S. is spreading awareness about the disease. For instance, as of December 2018, all 50 states in the U.S. now screen infants for SCID. Incidence of ADA-SCID is estimated to be 1 in 100,000 to 200,000 infants in the country.

Europe was the second largest market for severe combined immunodeficiency treatment in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Clinical trials by key players and availability of advanced treatment for SCID are likely to augment the market in Europe. In 2017, the European Commission approved GSK’s ex vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy and Strimvelis products for the treatment of SCID. In 2015, around 2,910 prevalent cases ADA-SCID were identified in seven markets (the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K. and Japan). Moreover, the incidence of ADA-SCID in the U.K. is approximately 1 in 375,000 to 660,000 births. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for severe combined immunodeficiency treatment, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Developing health care facilities, rise in awareness about the screening of this rare disease, and investments in clinical trials are anticipated to augment the severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Treatment Market

The global severe combined immunodeficiency treatment market is consolidated, with only a small number of players offering treatments for severe combined immunodeficiency. Key players offering severe combined immunodeficiency treatments are:

Leadiant Biosciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc

