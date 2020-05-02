Robo-advisory Market Outlook 2019: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

2019 Research Report on Global Robo-advisory Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Robo-advisory industry.

Key Players: Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

Robo-advisors are independent financial planning services driven by algorithms and supported by a digital platform with n- human intervention. They collect information from their customers at first through an online survey t- understand their financial situations and ultimate goals. With this information they make portfolios of investments by calculating their risk and returns along with profits for long-term. The global robo-advisory market is expected t- grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 t- 2023 leading t- a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Depending on various types of robo-advisory services available in the market, the global robo-advisory market has been classified int- pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Among the different types, demand for hybrid robo-advisors is anticipated t- be the most promising in the coming years. This is due t- the increased affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising objectivity, consistency and transparency.

In addition, demand for robo-advisory services from various client asset segments including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent is als- provided in this report. Demand for automated financial services from mass affluent individuals held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated t- maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The robo-advisory market is predicted t- witness a high growth rate owing t- the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration along with advanced technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is one of the primary factors that is expected t- augment the demand of robo-advisors at an extensive rate in the coming years.

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients is one of the most important factors that is expected t- limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models is als- challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

