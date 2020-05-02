Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2027

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market: Overview

Retina is a layer of nerve tissue lining the back of the eye. It receives light and converts it into neural signals and sends these signals to the brain for visual recognition.

The central part of the retina is macula, which is responsible for central vision and the remaining tissue outside the macula is responsible for peripheral vision

There are many types of retinal diseases affecting the macula such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, macular pucker or hole and other diseases that affect the entire retina such as retinal vein occlusion, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment.

Treatment of these retinal disorders ranges from administration of eye drops to surgical procedures including laser therapy, intravitreal injections, and vitroretinal surgeries. All these procedures are aimed at preserving the integrity of the retina.

Key Drivers of Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of retinal disorders globally and rapidly increasing geriatric population drive the global retinal disorder treatment market

Rise in prevalence of retinal disorders such as age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusions, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema is a key factor projected to boost the growth of the global retinal disorder treatment market in the next few years

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), currently, around 93 million people are affected by diabetic retinopathy across the globe

Moreover, rise in prevalence of diabetes mellitus, a major risk factor for diabetic retinopathy, is anticipated to propel the global retinal disorder treatment market

Currently, 387 million people in the world have diabetes mellitus and the number is expected to reach 592 million by 2035. One in three individuals with diabetes mellitus is at high risk of developing diabetic retinopathy.

Furthermore, increase in the baby boomer population vulnerable to retinal disorders such as age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is likely to augment the global retinal disorder treatment market during the forecast period

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is projected to drive demand for retinal disorder treatment in the U.S.

According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), approximately 2.0 million people in the U.S. were affected with AMD in 2010, and the number is anticipated to more than double to reach 5.4 million by 2050

Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario for ophthalmic procedures is expected to boost retinal disorder treatment market growth in the near future

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global retinal disorder treatment market are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche)

Pfizer, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Acucela, Inc.

Graybug Vision, Inc.

