Pure Cashmere Market Global Demand, Size, Key Players, Revenue and Forecasts to 2025

Pure Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN PURE CASHMERE MARKET REPORT:

Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Sor Cashmere, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere, Dongrong Group, Ningxia St.Edenweiss International Enterprises Group, Tianshan Wool, and Other.

Pure Cashmere Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

White Cashmere

Cyan Cashmere

Purple Cashmere

Other

Pure Cashmere Market segment by Application, split into:

Cashmere Clothing

Cashmere Accessory

Cashmere Home Textiles

Others

Pure Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012. As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total. Pure Cashmere has different grades, which include white cashmere, cyan cashmere, purple cashmere and others. And the price also differs from grade. With growing demand of pure cashmere, the sales of pure cashmere would increase in the following several years. Meanwhile, the manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce pure cashmere with extraordinary properties. Pure cashmere is sourced from goat. Over 95% of the cashmere goats are distributed in dry areas, mainly in arid, semiarid and desert area of Tibet. Globally, China, Mongolia, Iran and Afghanistan have become the major cashmere producers and exporters.

Pure Cashmere Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

