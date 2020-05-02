Pup Joint Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2026

A pup joint is a pipe of non-standard length that is used to modify the tubular strings length to match the exact requirement. They are also used to adjust the length of the drill string for drilling operation and easy surface handling. The performance of the pup joints primarily depends on their mechanical properties.

The global pup joint market is significantly driven by the increased investment in numerous exploration activities and advancement in drilling technologies. Moreover, investment in offshore and onshore exploration and production activities is also fuelling the growth of the pup joint market.

Rising demand for natural gas from various end-use sectors is also anticipated to drive the growth of the pup joints market during the forecast period. Introduction of several drilling technologies such as horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing etc. has a positive impact on the oil and gas business. Declining production from onshore fields and growing demand for energy and exploration of offshore reserves is leading to the use of new drill technologies. This in turn is expected to encourage increased use of drilling equipment, which includes pup joints. Moreover, the shipbuilding industry across the globe is expected to grow in the coming years due to rising energy consumption, increasing seaborne trade and economic growth, demand for eco-friendly ships, and shipping services. This will further drive the growth of the pup joints market worldwide.

However, high costs are estimated to hamper the overall growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of multiple policies regarding petroleum production is also expected to hinder the demand for pup joints, thereby restraining the growth of the market in the coming years. Rising environmental concerns about the emission of hazardous fumes due to exploration is also expected to hinder the expansion of the market.

The global pup joint market can be segmented based on piping type, material, length, end-use, and geography. Based on piping type, the market can be categorized into casing pup joints, tubing pup joints, and drill pipe pup joints. Casing pup-joints are used to adjust the length of the casing for drilling, to meet the depth of the casing in order to fulfill the cementing needs. Tubing pup joints are tubing that is short in length and used for spacing. These pup joints are also used for handling production tubing accessories. In terms of material, the pup joint market can be divided into API, steel, and others. Steel can be further sub-divided into stainless steel and CRA steel. Based on length, the market can be segregated into 2 feet, 4 feet, 6 feet, 8 feet, and others (5 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet etc.). In terms of end-use, the pup joint market can be classified into oil and gas industry, shipbuilding industry, sludge treatment, and refining industry. Based on geography, the market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America pup joint market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing capital expenditure from numerous independent players across the region.

The pup joint market is fragmented in nature. It is set to welcome new entrants due to continuous developments in end-use industries globally. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth by both local and regional manufacturers. Key players operating in the pup joint market include Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd., AZZ Inc., and The Mid-Continent Group of Companies, Downhole Oil Tools, Inc., Anvil International, Forum Energy Technologies, Crossover, Inc., Vallourec, Trupply LLC, STS Products, Inc., Workstrings International, Hunan Standard Steel CO., Ltd., and Stewart Tabular.

