Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2027

Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: An Overview

The preimplantation genetic testing is an increasingly go-to option for identifying genetic birth effects in children. The technique relies on the use of vitro fertilization before pregnancy. The technique is highly recommended in clinical practices especially in cases wherein both parents have a genetic defect. The tests are performed on an embryo to determine various genetic associations or factors. The PGD or preimplantation genetic diagnosis is the medium to avail this test.

On the other hand, PGS or presumed genetic screening refers to techniques are applied for the screening of genetically sound parents. The technique is used to screen aneuploidy. The growing demand for genetically testing and rising knowledge of genetics, thanks to big data and AI technology is a promising driver for growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Notable Developments

In 2018, twin girls in China were conceived using embryos that were specifically designed with the method of gene altering. In 2019, a 74 year Indian women gave birth to first-time twins. It is estimated that nearly 12% of the overall couples are infertile. Additionally, thanks to rising financial stress, and compatibility issues, women tend to conceive a far later in lifecycle. The growth of couples opting for reproductive technologies in Denmark stands at near 7% of all couples. The new technologies made available due to preimplantation genetic testing is expected to witness robust future as economies of scale drive down costs.

HelpCureHD, an organization has helped 24 families with Huntington’s disease to conceive healthy. The family-supported organization paid for the treatment of 24 families who were diagnosed with huntington’s disease. This is important to take note of as reproduction remains a key family concern and is likely to drive growth from charities. However, the costs of preimplantation genetic testing remain high and pose a major barrier to growth.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising advent of medical knowledge and growth of technologically advanced genetic devices are expected to result in considerable growth for the preimplantation genetic testing market. Additionally, positive response from several regulatory authorities to genetic testing and possible opportunities for conceving healthier children are expected to be major opportunities.

Additionally, more tech companies are also expected to invest in testing. Recently, Facebook announced its desire to pay women more to conceive later as many women opted out of their jobs to take care of their families. The growing need for women to seek a balance between family and career, and growing tendency towards opting for family are expected to drive investment from the tech sector wherein salaries are extremely high and replacing labor can be far more costly.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Geographical Analysis

The preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to witness major growth in North America region. The growing choice of women towards conceiving later, growing reliance on technology to identify pre-birth conditions, and expected cutting down costs due to scales of economy are expected to drive major growth in region.

Additionally, the preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to drive considerable growth in Asia Pacific region. The region is home to a rising disposable income, and growing access to healthcare. Additionally, large investment in big data and Artificial Intelligence technology by countries like Japan and China are expected to remain major drivers for growth.

