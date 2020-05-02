Plant-Based Protein market 2020| AMCO PROTEINS, CARGILL, GLANBIA, INGREDION, TATE & LYLE
Global Plant-Based Protein Market research report is thoroughly analyzed, assessed and compiled by Decision Market Reports. DMR aims in delivering quality insights, current trends in the regional and country market. Plant-Based Protein Market analysis includes regional market dynamic factors but also covers volume and revenue analysis over the base year and the forecast years in the report. The Plant-Based Protein Market is segmented as Segment1 and Segment2, taking into consideration the regional analysis as well. The Plant-Based Protein Market emphasizes the core analysis of the research that includes impact factors analysis trend analysis; regional analysis; market dynamics; key market players and the small market players; and market forecast.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : ADM
AMCO PROTEINS
AXIOM FOODS, INC.
BENEO GMBH
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP.
CARGILL
CHS INC.
CORBION
COSUCRA GROUPE WARCOING SA
CRESPEL & DEITERS GMBH & CO. KG
FARBEST BRANDS
GLANBIA PLC
GLICO NUTRITION CO., LTD.
INGREDION INC.
KERRY GROUP
NOW HEALTH GROUP, INC.
ROQUETTE FRERES LE ROMARIN
TATE & LYLE PLC
Report Scope:
The scope of this report is broad and covers various product type available in the plant protein market and potential application sectors. The plant protein market is broken down by product type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end-users with estimated valued derived from the revenue of companies’ total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional plant protein market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant protein market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global plant protein market.
Report Includes:
– 89 data tables and 37 additional tables
– A brief general outlook of the global plant-based protein market
– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
– Identification of shifts in the market from animal protein towards proteins derived from plants and consumer demand for sustainable products, along with a global competitive landscape, major M&A deals, and strategic alliances
– Data corresponding to regional trade analysis, and import and export of plant-based protein ingredients in value and volumetric terms
– Elaboration on the role of government regulations, recent technological advancements, and economic trends and factors that shape and influence the future marketplace
– Company profiles of the market leading players, including Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill, Kerry Group, CHS Inc., and NOW Health Group, Inc.
Plant-Based Protein Market Major Factors: Plant-Based Protein industry Overview, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Plant-Based Protein Market Analysis by Application, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Plant-Based Protein Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast.
Table of Contents
Table Of Contents
Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION
Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 REGULATORY ASPECTS
Chapter 5 NEW DEVELOPMENTS
Chapter 6 MARKET ANALYSIS
Chapter 7 MARKET APPLICATIONS
Chapter 8 INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
Chapter 9 PATENT ANALYSIS
Chapter 10 CURRENT SITUATION
Chapter 11 COMPANY PROFILES
Chapter 12 APPENDIX 1-ABBREVIATIONS
