Neurosurgery Microscope Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2019 To 2027

Global Neurosurgery microscope Market: Introduction

Neuroscience, as an area of investigation, has emerged with increasing inquisitiveness among the research fraternity to develop targeted therapies for neurological disorders. Increase in prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and brain injuries requires imaging of complete brain sections in high-resolution. Neurosurgery microscope enable visualization of every section of the brain in detail.

Global Neurosurgery Microscope Market: Competitive Landscape

High price of neurosurgery microscope makes them affordable only in developed and economically stable countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, and Japan. The U.S. is the largest neurosurgery microscope market globally accounting for a considerable proportion in the global neurosurgery microscope market. Furthermore, increase in health care expenditure in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has led to development of the medical device industry. The neurosurgery microscope market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing research on brain activity to develop therapies for diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s; and increase in geriatric population.

The leading manufacturers of neurosurgery microscope across the globe are increasing investments in product innovation in order to sustain their market share. Furthermore, new players are launching advanced products for market penetration.

ZEISS International

Founded in 1846, ZEISS International is currently based in Oberkochen, Germany. ZEISS International operates in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The company operates through four business segments: Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets, and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment. ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 60 of its own sales and service companies, more than 30 production sites, and around 25 development sites with approximately 30,000 employees.

Leica Microsystems (Subsidiary of Danaher)

Founded in 1997, Leica Microsystems is currently based in Wetzlar, Germany. Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscope and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, Leica Microsystems is one of the market leaders in compound and stereomicroscopy; digital microscopy; confocal laser scanning; and super-resolution microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopy. Leica Microsystems provides instruments and services to clinical and life sciences research; surgical specializations; and disciplines associated with material sciences, manufacturing industry, and forensic services.

Global Neurosurgery Microscope Market: Dynamics

Technological Advancement along with Increase in Investment in Research & Development

A wide range of government and institutional funding and assistance programs are available for medical technology companies in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, the Government of Australia invested US$ 246.0 Mn in R&D. This investment was aimed at promoting medical and surgical equipment manufacturing in the country. This resulted in 19.0% increase in the number of clinical investigations conducted in the country in 2013 over that in 2012.

Increase in Geriatric Population

The age group above 85 years is becoming the fastest growing section of the population in a majority of countries. This section is likely to constitute approximately 8% of the world’s population. However, this section accounts for over 12% of the population in the developed countries. This geriatric population is estimated to increase at an exponential rate in some of the populous countries located in the Asia Pacific region. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Australia’s population aged 65 years and above increased from 11.8% to 14.7% between 1994 and 2014 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period. In New Zealand, increased patients volume is driven by the geriatric population. This population would increasingly demand and utilize advanced surgical and associated devices in the country. This trend has been prevalent in most of the developed and emerging nations and is likely to boost the medical neurosurgery microscope market in the developed and emerging market.

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS)

Acceptance of minimally invasive procedures is increasing globally as large number of physicians and patients seek quality care. These procedures result in fewer stitches, less pain and scarring, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays as compared to open surgeries. The quality of patient care has improved due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries globally. Hence, adoption of minimally invasive procedures has increased the efficiency of surgeries, their outcome, and for better result the demand for neurosurgery microscope will increase in the forecast period. Changes in demography and disease patterns as the aging population increases results in rising prevalence of target diseases such as cancer, which require patients to undergo multiple surgeries during the course of treatment. Minimally invasive surgery is the preferred option in most of these cases. Therefore, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is expected to boost the neurosurgery microscope market.

Global Neurosurgery Microscope Market: Segmentation

The global neurosurgery microscope market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the global neurosurgery microscope market can be divided into:

Systems

Consumables

Based on end-user, the global neurosurgery microscope market can be segregated into:

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End-users

