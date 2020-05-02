Microservices Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Segments, Top Companies, Demand, Revenue, and Projection to 2026

Microservices Industry 2020 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2026. This research report also gives an in-depth analysis of Microservices Market and consumption, production, cost structure and driving factor.

Synopsis of the Microservices:-

A microservice is a software development technique—a variant of the service-oriented architecture (SOA) architectural style that structures an application as a collection of loosely coupled services. In a microservices architecture, services are fine-grained and the protocols are lightweight. The benefit of decomposing an application into different smaller services is that it improves modularity and makes the application easier to understand, develop, test, and more resilient to architecture erosion.

It parallelizes development by enabling small autonomous teams to develop, deploy and scale their respective services independently. It also allows the architecture of an individual service to emerge through continuous refactoring. Microservices-based architectures enable continuous delivery and deployment

Top Companies included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel

Many more…

Geographically, this market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and ITes

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

