Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2027

Meniere’s disease: Substitutes for Surgery

Meniere’s disease is a rare disorder that affects the inner ear of a patient. It can cause vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of pressure deep inside the ear. People with Meniere’s disease usually experience these symptoms during sudden episodes, which typically last around two to three hours. The patient experiences frequent episodes of vertigo. However, permanent hearing loss and tinnitus continue to develop and worsen during attacks of vertigo. The vertigo tends to occur less frequently during the later stages, while the tinnitus and hearing loss often become worse and the patient may be left with permanent balance and hearing issues. In the U.K., it’s estimated that around one in 1,000 people have Meniere’s disease.

The global Meniere’s disease treatment market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to incessant rise in incidences of Meniere’s disease in the U.S. and countries across Europe and technological development of new medication are likely to fuel the market in the near future.

Key Drivers of Global Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market

Increase in incidence of Meniere’s disease is a key driver of the Meniere’s disease treatment market. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, approximately 615,000 people in the U.S. have Meniere’s disease. Rise in geriatric population, environmental pollution, noise pollution, and change in lifestyle are major factors that are likely to drive the global Meniere’s disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Advancements in medicinal & pharmacy therapeutics associated with Meniere’s diseases are also driving the Meniere’s disease treatment market. Use of injectable and surgical procedures is being used frequently for the treatment of Meniere’s diseases. Consequently, these factors are expected to fuel the global Meniere’s disease treatment market during the forecast period.

The treatment of Meniere’s disease involves several diagnosis procedures such as videonystagmography (VNG), rotary-chair testing, vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP) testing, and posturography. These procedures is necessary to provide information to physicians for effective treatment. The diagnostic procedures offer numerous advantages; however, a certain risk of infection exists coupled with greater recovery time associated with these diagnostic procedures. These complications have prompted new research & development for alternatives to Meniere’s disease treatment and diagnosis procedures.

Vestibular Nerve Section to Offer Attractive Opportunities

The vestibular nerve section surgical procedure opens the internal auditory canal and the procedure is typically carried out through either a retrosigmoid or a middle fossa approach. The middle fossa approach for vestibular nerve section is technically more complex. However, the advantage of the middle fossa approach is that it achieves a marginally more complete ablation of vestibular function than the retrosigmoid approach due to the vestibular fibers. Vestibular nerve section has the advantage of a high rate of vertigo control (95-98%) with a high rate of hearing preservation in the operated ear.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market

Asia Pacific is a major market for Meniere’s disease treatment, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for more than 75% share of the market for Meniere’s diseases treatment in the region. According to WHO, India has a significantly high prevalence of hearing loss. It is estimated that there are more than 500,000 people affected by Meniere’s disease in India. The increasing number of cases is attributed to the rising risk of air pollution, noise pollution and chemical toxicity in the country

Increase in incidences of Meniere’s diseases and high demand for minimally invasive procedures in developing economies of Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

The Meniere’s disease treatment market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare industries in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global Meniere’s disease treatment market is highly competitive with top manufacturers adopting various strategies to consolidate their share in the market. Certain strategies adopted include expansion of geographic presence through collaborations and emphasis on research and development activities for production of flexible and biocompatible stents. A few key players operating in the global Meniere’s disease treatment market are:

Auris Medical

Otonomy, Inc.

Sound Pharmaceuticals

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

The Ear Company

