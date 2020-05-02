Meat Poultry And Seafood Market – Global Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Meat Poultry And Seafood Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global meat, poultry and seafood market expected to reach a value of nearly $2863.98 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth in the Meat, Poultry And Seafood market is due to increased demand for meat, poultry and seafood primarily from households and restaurants in developing countries owing to rising disposable income, increasing population in many Asian population, growing number of retail stores selling meat products, increasing shift towards meat-based diet and changing consumer preferences.

meat, poultry and seafood market consists of sales of meat, poultry and seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and process meat, poultry and seafood. The meat, poultry and seafood industry includes establishments engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, poultry processing and seafood product preparation and packaging.

With the expected increase in demand for meat in emerging countries such as China and India owing to rapid growth in disposable income, growing acceptance of meat-based diet in India and changing consumer preferences, the scope and potential for the global meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The meat poultry and seafood market is segmented into

Meat Products Manufacturing Poultry Manufacturing Seafood Manufacturing

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the meat poultry and seafood market in major countries – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe meat, poultry and seafood market accounts the largest share in the global meat, poultry and seafood market.

Some of the major key players involved in the meat poultry and seafood market are JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Inc., WH Group Limited, NH Foods, BRF S.A., Danish Crown A/S, Hormel Foods Corp, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Marfrig Group, Sanderson farms.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald