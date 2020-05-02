Maqui Berries Market To 2028 Record Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period

On the basis of a recently published report by Transparency Market Research, titled, ‘Maqui berries Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028′, the overall revenue generated from the maqui berries market is anticipated to be valued at somewhere around US$ 863.7 Mn in 2018, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period (2018-2028).

Over the last few years, there is a subtle increase in the demand of functional food in the market, which indicates that the consumer in the food and beverage market is expecting food products with high nutritional benefits with other health benefits. The global functional beverage market is increasing at a growth rate of approximately 9.0% which is expected to increase the demand for protein, sports and nutritional beverages in the coming future. Increasing fitness enthusiast and health-conscious population in every region are fuelling the demand for functional food and beverages.

Maqui berries have demonstrated excellent potential to fulfill the demand of customers in the market. Maqui berries is gaining attention as customers are looking for nutritional drinks with high nutritional value and with no artificial ingredients or added sugar. To cater to the demand of the customers, manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are introducing food and beverages with superfruits such as maqui berries, acai berries, goji berries, and others. In the global maqui berries market, Latin America holds the major share i.e. 35% value share of the consumption of maqui berries as it is exclusively grown in Chile and some parts of Argentina.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51207

However, with increasing health-conscious customers and fitness enthusiasts in Europe and North America, it is expected that these regions will witness robust growth in the coming future. Many food manufacturers, nutraceuticals and dietary supplement manufacturers are showing their keen interest to bring maqui berries in their product portfolio.

Increasing demand for ‘All Natural’ preservation for the frozen fruits

In the global food and beverage market, customers are inclining towards natural food products such as frozen fruits and IQF food items due to associated health issues with artificial food additives and ingredients in food processing. This is fuelling demand for frozen superfruits, which also come in the form of IQF food items as these do not contain any artificial ingredients or related products

A study by Dr. Gene Lester of the USDA Agricultural Research Center in Weslaco, Texas, concludes that when naturally ripen fruits and vegetables are freeze-dried, they provide the most nutrition rather than the fruits which are harvested early to freeze dry. Transportation of fresh produce from the farm to the market takes a couple of weeks, during which the fruits tend to lose a lot of nutrients. Frozen produce remains nutritionally intact for up to a year

Increasing penetration of maqui berries sorbet in Europe and APEJ

The maqui berries sorbets are on-demand products and are gaining traction in the market. Sorbet is a frozen dessert made from sweetened water with flavoring from fruit pulp, fruit juice or liquor. The maqui berries sorbets are well established in the markets of South America and North America. Currently, the market is witnessing an increasing demand for maqui berries sorbets from European countries and a few of the Asian countries. The increasing marketing initiatives by the players to expand their geographical presence have surged the demand for maqui berries sorbet across the globe.

Maqui berries Market: Competition Dashboard

TMR has profiled some of the prominent companies active in the maqui berries market, such as Sunfood Superfoods, Navitas Organics, Maqui New Life S.A., Sevenhills Wholefoods, Bayas d el Sur SA, SouthAm Freeze Dry, Neorganika, Arauco Nutrientes Naturales, Terrasoul Superfoods, HP Ingredients, Kiva Health Food, and others.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald