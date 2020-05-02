Luggage Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Luggage Market: Overview

The global luggage market is gaining traction owing to the convenience and comfort it provides to the travelers during travelling. Luggage or baggage mainly consists of cases, bags, and containers which helps in holding travelers’ articles while they are traveling. Over the time luggage has changed drastically. Previously, luggage were usually made of heavy materials or wood. However, with the rising accessibility in air traveling, customer preferences toward lightweight bags and suitcases has also increased. The passengers can easily carry these lightweight bags and these bags can also contain small possessions, clothing, trip necessities, and toiletries.

A report on the global luggage market to be added to the vast repository of Transparency Market Research presents thorough information on it. The report could be a valuable guideline for major stakeholders in the market. This study has been carried out through an in-depth primary and secondary research. The report can help players gain knowledge about the opportunities and pitfalls in the hospital supplies market, so that they can take informed decisions. The report also highlights growth drivers and restraints in the global luggage market.

Global Luggage Market: Key Trends

Rising travel and tourism industry, growing participation of athletes in outdoor sports and adventure sports, and increasing educational opportunities are believed to be driving the global luggage market. The incorporation of technology into luggage results in smart luggage which are fireproof, dustproof, crack proof, and also durable. Along with all these, rising demand for premium luggage, and increasing government support in leather luggage industry are also expected to fuel the global luggage market.

Furthermore, luggage consists travel bags, casual bags, and business bags. Rapid changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and growing customer demand for high-end luggage are also projected to propel demand in the global luggage market. Apart from all theses, increasing expenditure on smart and luxury luggage goods, growing consumer demand for branded luggage, and rising need for casual bags such as wheeled duffel bags, female and male shoulder bags, and backpacks are also expected to boost the global luggage market. A trend in using trendy premium office bags, casual bags, and other types of bags are also anticipated to thrust the global luggage market.

Global Luggage Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global luggage market as the region has seen rapid establishment of luggage manufacturers. Growing expenditure on living standards and traveling, rising demand for high quality luggage products, and increasing use of office and sports luggage could also be responsible for fueling the luggage market in the region. Other prominent region in the global luggage market is Europe. Growing activity in sports, and rising expenditure in international traveling is boosting the luggage market in this region.

Global Luggage Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global luggage market are Adidas AG, Nike, Delsey, Osprey Packs, VF Corporation, MCM Worldwide, and Samsonite international S.A. The upcoming report studies competitor’s product portfolios, key strategies, and sales and revenues in the near term.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

