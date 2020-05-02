LED Stadium Screens Market Size & Forecast by 2022

The small market share held by the leading players highlights a fairly fragmented landscape in the global LED stadium screens. The top three companies—Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Bodet Sport, and Daktronics, Inc.—held a collective share of 27.2% in 2014, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). A large number of players of various sizes are competing against each other to occupy a significant share as they focus on emerging markets of Southeast Asia and Central and South America. Prominent players are focusing on countries such as the U.S., China, and several European nations to consolidate their shares in the coming years.

Leading players are investing in sustained research and development (R&D) activities in major regional markets and are developing innovative imaging technologies in LED screens for stadiums, in order to gain a competitive edge over others. The leading companies are forming partnerships with sports clubs and are actively engaged in developing customized products for stadium arenas. This is likely to help them reap notable competitive benefits in the coming years. For instance, Daktronics has partnered with the Bucks in the 2017 beginning to develop LED massive and integrated video system, including highly-functional scoreboard for The National Basketball Association.

The global market for LED stadium screens stood at US$1.16 bn in 2014 and is projected to reachUS$1.93 bn by the end of 2022. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2015 to 2022. The substantial volumes of investment in product innovations is expected to create lucrative growth avenues for market players.

Request PDF Sample For More In[email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8125

Regionally, Europe leads the global market. The opportunities in this regional market is anticipated to surge to US$625.8 mn by the end of the forecast period. Based on color display, the major segments are monochrome, tri-color, and full-color. Of these, full-color LED displays for stadium screens held the major share and is anticipated to continue its dominance, mainly attributed to their substantial rate of adoption across stadiums and arenas.

Growing Demand for Multi-functional Scoreboards among Sports Spectators to Bolster Uptake

The growing number of live events and concerts coupled with the increasing need for interactive content displays is a key factor propelling the demand for LED stadium screens. World over, the rising number of stadiums that require integrated LED video systems for their guests and spectators and the need for multi-functional scoreboard displays are the primary factors driving the market. The market is witnessing the prominence of LED display systems equipped with advanced digital technologies that enable stadium operators to display graphics and animations, social media announcements, and a variety of sponsorship messages in and outside of the sports arenas.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald