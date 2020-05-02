2020 New Report: Landline Phones Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2026:Avaya, Philips, Gigaset

”

The global Landline Phones market was 3410 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Landline Phones market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Landline Phones Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Landline Phones market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Landline Phones market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Landline Phones market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Landline Phones market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Landline Phones market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Landline Phones market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Landline Phones market.

Landline Phones Market Leading Players

VTech

Panasonic

Cisco

Avaya

Philips

Gigaset

Polycom

Mitel

Alcatel-Lucent

Yealink

Motorola

TCL

AT&T

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cordless Telephones

Corded Telephones

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household Use

Commercial Use

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Landline Phones market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Landline Phones market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Landline Phones market?

• How will the global Landline Phones market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Landline Phones market?

Table of Contents

1 Landline Phones Market Overview 1.1 Landline Phones Product Overview 1.2 Landline Phones Market Segment by Type 1.2.1 Cordless Telephones 1.2.2 Corded Telephones 1.3 Global Landline Phones Market Size by Type 1.3.1 Global Landline Phones Sales and Growth by Type 1.3.2 Global Landline Phones Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 1.3.3 Global Landline Phones Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019) 1.3.4 Global Landline Phones Price by Type (2014-2019) 2 Global Landline Phones Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Landline Phones Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Landline Phones Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Landline Phones Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Landline Phones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Landline Phones Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Landline Phones Market Concentration Rate 2.5.2 Global Landline Phones Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Landline Phones Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 VTech 3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.1.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.1.3 VTech Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Panasonic 3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.2.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.2.3 Panasonic Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 Cisco 3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.3.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.3.3 Cisco Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 Avaya 3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.4.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.4.3 Avaya Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Philips 3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.5.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.5.3 Philips Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Gigaset 3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.6.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.6.3 Gigaset Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 Polycom 3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.7.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.7.3 Polycom Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 Mitel 3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.8.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.8.3 Mitel Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 Alcatel-Lucent 3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.9.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.9.3 Alcatel-Lucent Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 Yealink 3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 3.10.2 Landline Phones Product Category, Application and Specification 3.10.3 Yealink Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019) 3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Motorola 3.12 TCL 3.13 AT&T 4 Landline Phones Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1.1 Global Landline Phones Market Size and CAGR by Regions 4.1.2 North America 4.1.3 Asia-Pacific 4.1.4 Europe 4.1.5 South America 4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Landline Phones Sales and Revenue by Regions 4.2.1 Global Landline Phones Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 4.2.2 Global Landline Phones Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 4.2.3 Global Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 4.3.1 United States 4.3.2 Canada 4.3.3 Mexico 4.4 Europe Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 4.4.1 Germany 4.4.2 UK 4.4.3 France 4.4.4 Italy 4.4.5 Russia 4.4.6 Turkey 4.5 Asia-Pacific Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 4.5.1 China 4.5.2 Japan 4.5.3 Korea 4.5.4 Southeast Asia 4.5.4.1 Indonesia 4.5.4.2 Thailand 4.5.4.3 Malaysia 4.5.4.4 Philippines 4.5.4.5 Vietnam 4.5.5 India 4.5.6 Australia 4.6 South America Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 4.6.1 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Landline Phones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 4.7.1 Egypt 4.7.2 GCC Countries 5 Landline Phones Application/End Users 5.1 Landline Phones Segment by Application 5.1.1 Household Use 5.1.2 Commercial Use 5.2 Global Landline Phones Product Segment by Application 5.2.1 Global Landline Phones Sales by Application 5.2.2 Global Landline Phones Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 6 Global Landline Phones Market Forecast 6.1 Global Landline Phones Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.1.1 Global Landline Phones Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.1.1 Global Landline Phones Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Landline Phones Forecast by Regions 6.2.1 North America Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2.2 Europe Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2.3.1 China 6.2.3.2 Japan 6.2.3.3 Korea 6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia 6.2.3.5 India 6.2.3.6 Australia 6.2.4 South America Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2.5.1 Egypt 6.2.5.2 GCC Countries 6.3 Landline Phones Forecast by Type 6.3.1 Global Landline Phones Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025) 6.3.2 Cordless Telephones Gowth Forecast 6.3.3 Corded Telephones Gowth Forecast 6.4 Landline Phones Forecast by Application 6.4.1 Global Landline Phones Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025) 6.4.2 Global Landline Phones Forecast in Household Use 6.4.3 Global Landline Phones Forecast in Commercial Use 7 Landline Phones Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Landline Phones Key Raw Materials 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 7.2.1 Raw Materials 7.2.2 Labor Cost 7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Landline Phones Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Marketing Channel 8.1.1 Direct Marketing 8.1.2 Indirect Marketing 8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix Methodology/Research Approach Research Programs/Design Market Size Estimation Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Data Source Secondary Sources Primary Sources Disclaimer

