IOT Healthcare Market Leaders, Segments Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The IoT healthcare market size is projected to reach $267.6 billion by 2023, compared to 2017 figures of $56.1 billion, advancing at a 30.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The IoT healthcare market is observing the trend of increasing number of product launches and partnerships. This is being done to keep up with the demand for the inclusion of IoT in healthcare by streamlining and accelerating the technology management processes and solutions as well as offer hospitals and ambulatory centers a range of services. The ultimate idea behind this is to substantially up the market share by coming up with the latest products. For instance, in March 2018, Hologic Inc. partnered with Koninklijke Philips N.V. to develop advanced solutions for women health.

The IoT healthcare market is segmented by geography, component, end user, technology, and application. The categories of the component segment are medical devices, services, and systems & software. In the historical period (2013–2017), the fastest growth was exhibited by the systems & software category. Even during the forecast period, the fastest advance, at a 32.9% CAGR, is expected to be witnessed by this category due to the constant requirement for updating the software for smoother operation.

