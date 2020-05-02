Intensive Study on Automation Control in Power Generation Market by Top Companies Analysis- ABB, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens| Insight Research 2025

The report titled “Global Automation Control in Power Generation Market” gives a proper understanding of global Automation Control in Power Generation industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Automation Control in Power Generation market on the global and regional level.

The global Automation Control in Power Generation market is valued at 3120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Continued growth of highly scalable control solutions. Advances in the process control technology led power generation providers to realize the performance advantages of a true distributed control at a reduced cost. Many automation control solution vendors are offering purpose-built solutions that can be customized irrespective of scope, integrating entire business operations. The evolution of automation control solutions has led to the innovation of process control functionality and real-time data connectivity between the power plant and grid

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Threat of cybersecurity. The threat of cybersecurity is a major challenge faced by automation control systems. Increased adoption of IoT and automation control systems have resulted in increased vulnerability to cyberattacks, leading to data loss. Software packages offered by third-party vendors are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, as the level of security offered is very low. For instance, SCADA and other control systems are often infected by a worm named HAVEX, which is capable of erasing the entire data and giving unauthorized commands.

The Following Manufacturers are covered:-

• ABB

• General Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• …

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Automation Control in Power Generation market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period.

With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you with one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Automation Control in Power Generation market.

Segment by Type

Distributed control system (DCS)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable logic controller (PLC)

Manufacturing execution system (MES)

Segment by Application

Renewable

Non-renewable

Regional Overview of Automation Control in Power Generation Market:-

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical market of Automation Control in Power Generation from emerging to mature ones. You can expect all-inclusive research analysis of key regional and country levels market such as India, China, Japan, South Africa, Europe, and United States and across the world.

In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the Automation Control in Power Generation companies in the recent past.

