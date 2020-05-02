Injectable Cement Market Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2027

Global Injectable Cement Market: Overview

Injectable cement market is gaining major momentum in coming years owing to to rising geriatric population across the globe. These biocompatible materials can be used in sugeries of bone defect in maxillofacial instances.

The rising cases of such surgeries are another factor that is driving the growth of global injectable cement market. Also, use of polymethylmethacrylate and calcium is yet another factor that promotes the growth of the market. Moreover, various factors such as compatible viscosity, porosity, radiopacifiers, and easy sterilization processes are some more factors that are fueling the growth of global injectable cement market.

A Recent TMR report provides a complete study of global injectable cement marketmarket. It covers various aspects that are influencing the growth of the market. The report also provides an in-depth study of various facets such as notable developments, key players, regional analysis, and multiple opportunities that global injectable cement market has to offer to various businesses.

Global Injectable Cement Market: Notable Developments

The global injectable cement marketmarket is majorly fragmented. The market is dominated by some of the major players across the globe. In order to stay ahead of the competition, the players of global injectable cement marketare adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Also, they are focusing on various research and development activities in order to launch new products. This helps businesses to retain their customers in a highly competitive market. Some players are also acquiring various small and medium scale businesses in order to enhance their production capacity and gain a much required competitive edge over the competitors.

In January, 2018, Heraeus Medical made bone cement direct available in the United States. This move provides an opportunity for the surgeons in US to offer better service to the patients.

Some of the prominent players of global injectable cement market are Stryker, Johnson and Johnson, Heraeus Medical, Smith and Nephew, Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Alphatec Spine, DJO Global, and Tecres.

Global Injectable Cement Market: Key Drivers

Growth of global injectable market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in healthcare sector. Also, the use of injectable cement market in surgeries for osteoporosis and trauma is also influencing the growth of global injectable cement market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population is various countries across the globe is contributing the growth of global injectable cement market in coming years. Furthermore, the rise in cases of major accidents across the globe is one of the major factors that accounts for the growth of global injectable cement market.

However, higher cost of various bone related surgeries is expected to hamper the growth of global injectable cement market in forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Nevertheless, growing disposable income and flexible insurance cover in various countries across the globe is expected to support the global injectable cement market to sustain its growth in the forecast period. Moreover, growing number of hospitals and clinics in various parts of the country are also aiding the growth of global injectable cement market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Injectable Cement Market: Regional Analysis

The largest consumer of injectable cement market is Europe by volume as well as revenue generation. Demand from Europe is followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit the swiftest growth rate owing to the increased applicability and demand from end use industries. The fact that the manufacturing hub of the world is located in this region also drives the growth in Asia Pacific. India, China, Russia, and Brazil are expected to show persistent demand in the foreseeable future.

