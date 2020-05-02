Infuser Water Bottle Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Infuser Water Bottle Market – Overview

Infused water is an age-old practice, in which people make their own fruit infused water using mason jars or pitchers. Infuser water bottle that uses the same concept are trending in the market. Infuser water bottle is specially used to infuse vegetables, fruits, or tea with water. A separate chamber inside the infuser water bottle is designed to hold fruit or tea bags. Every bottle follows the same mechanism. Fruit infused water can be easily prepared, by just chopping fruits and tossing them inside the bottle. Drinking fruit infused water is an easy way to increase water intake. Infused water, also known as fruit flavored water or detox water, is packed with flavor and provides a range of health benefits. Infused water can be a healthy combination of almost any vegetable, fruit, or herb, immersed in tea or water. Infuser water bottle usually contains a stainless steel filter, which is a two-way filter to strain fruit-infused water or custom-brew tea or coffee and much more. Infuser water bottle is lightweight and resistant to leakage. Storing infused water in the fridge overnight helps it with adequate time to mix all the flavors together. Many of these bottles are BPA free and hundred percent leak-proof, making them reusable.

Rise in the number of health conscious people has boosted the demand for infuser water bottles. Infuser water bottle facilitates healthy, refreshing, and sugar-free drink, enriched with vitamins and minerals. It is easy to carry around, making it the best option for keeping oneself hydrated at gym, workstation, camp, etc.

Infuser Water Bottle Market – Segmentation

The global infuser water bottle market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the infuser water bottle market can be divided into plastic infuser water bottle, stainless steel infuser water bottle, glass infuser water bottle, sports infuser water bottle, and premium infuser water bottle. Plastic infuser water bottles are easy to carry as they are light in weight. They are made from PET and USFDA approved PET (Ployethylene Threpthalate) material. Stainless steel infuser water bottles are sturdy and safe they do not percolate chemicals into the liquid inside the bottle. Glass infuser water bottles, similar to the stainless steel ones, are environment-friendly substitutes to plastic bottles. Sports infuser water bottles are generally made from sturdy materials and are designed for people who engage into fitness activities. Premium infuser water bottles contain an infusion tube that runs all the way to the bottom which ensures that every drop of water in the bottle can contact the infuser tube, thus enabling tasty flavor till the last drop. In terms of distribution channel, the global infuser water bottle market can be classified into online channel and offline channel. Online distribution channel can be sub-segmented into third party and company website. The offline distribution channel can be further split into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, and others. On the basis of geography, the global infuser water bottle market can be classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Europe (the U.K, France, and Germany), North America (the U.S and Canada), South America (Brazil), and Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa).

Infuser Water Bottle Market- Key Players

Key players operating in the global infuser water bottle market include HYDRACY, Danum, bevgogroup, One Savvy Girl, Go Active Lifestyle, Live Infinitely, Teabloom, and Infusion Pro. The players face tough competition in the market, compelling them to continuously improve their strategy by adopting innovative materials, shapes, sizes, capacities, and functionalities.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald