Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market 2020 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2026 – Fusion Group, Ritmo Group

The global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market is valued at 1174.2 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1323 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2026.

Top Companies in the Global Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market: Fusion Group, Ritmo Group, Rothenberger, Sauron, Sinwinco, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Provida UK, Hiweld, Mcelroy, Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda, Hangzhou Huanzhong and others.

Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld. Fusion Group, Rothenberger and RITMO captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. Fusion Group dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and RITMO with 10.90 percent revenue share.

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market on the basis of by Type is:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Application, the Industrial Butt Fusion Machines Market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Others

